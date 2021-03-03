Revere Native Earns Basic Historian Qualification Aboard Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat: USS Constitution

By SN Katrina Mastrolia, USS Constitution Public Affairs

Revere native, Logistic Specialist 1st Class Soeun Chea, earned his basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution, Feb 25.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

“It’s a process and you have to know the history, but going through it shows me what an honor it is.” said Chea.

Chea has served in the Navy for 18 years and his previous commands were USS Vandegrift (FFG 48), Navy Recruiting District New England and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11.

Chea is a 1997 graduate of Cathedral High School.

USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.