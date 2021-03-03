2021 Shamrock Splash heads to cyberspace

Special to the Journal

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Harpoon Shamrock Splash is going virtual this year, as participants splash by themselves (or with their family or roommates) on their favorite beach, in pool, a snowdrift, or even in their bathtub or shower and post a short video or great photo online to win great prizes from Harpoon or flights from JetBlue.

“Last year’s Splash raised nearly $50,000 to support free beach events and our Better Beaches program partnership with DCR,” said Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Executive Director Chris Mancini. “It was also the last public event we hosted in 2020, before the pandemic forced us and our community partners to move most of our free programs online.”

“We are optimistic that if people continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and sign up for their free vaccinations as they become available, the region’s residents from Nahant to Nantasket will be able to return to our beaches again this summer, and free beach events and youth programs will be more important than ever before,” continued Mancini. “In the meantime, we have to celebrate clean water together – apart.”

Instead of celebrating for just one day on the beach in South Boston, this year’s Splash will be a two-week virtual party with the opportunity to splash wherever you are.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is challenging you to come up with creative (and safe) ways to “splash”. Grab a bucket of cold water, a cup of ice, fill up your bathtub, or find another fun and creative way to take a quick dip in cold water to raise money for a great cause.

Since Save the Harbor/Save the Bay began the Splash during their 25th Anniversary celebration in 2011, thousands of splashers have raised more than $1 million dollars to support free beach events and programs in Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

Proceeds from the 2021 Virtual Harpoon Shamrock Splash will be invested in organizations, programs, individuals, and creatives who empower, amplify and invest in community members of color, said Maya Smith, the organization’s Community Engagement Manager. “Save the Harbor has recommitted ourselves to equity and antiracism in our programs and on our beaches and we are excited to see the creative ways organizations and individuals will be activating our beaches this summer!”

Even though people aren’t celebrating together with a refreshing beer after a quick dip in the clear cold water of Boston Harbor this year, Save the Harbor’s partners at Harpoon will be providing party packs to Splashers over 21. Families with young kids and people under the age of 21 will also be able to participate this year and will receive their own special party packs as well.

Register today and get cold for a great cause. Record your Splash and send it to Save the Harbor/Save the Bay (@savetheharbor #harpoonshamrocksplash) between March 1 to March 12 for a chance to win roundtrip flights* from JetBlue for biggest fundraiser, best costume, and most unique virtual Splash.

Register today at www.shamrocksplash.org to join in the fun, or make a donation to the Save the Harbor team at www.shamrocksplash.org/savetheharbor .

Save the Harbor wants to thank their program partners and our event sponsors, including Harpoon Brewery, JetBlue, Mix 104.1, The Blue Sky Collaborative, The Boston Foundation, The Richard Saltonstall Charitable Foundation, Beacon Capital Partners, P&G Gillette, National Grid, the Daily Catch, and Comcast.

In addition, Save the Harbor wants to thank Metropolitan Beaches Commission Chair Senator Brendan Crighton and the legislative and community members of the Commission for their support for our beaches and our communities. They also want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration, our partners at the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the YMCA of Greater Boston, and the hundreds of people who take part in the Harpoon Shamrock Splash every year, for their support.

For more information about taking part in this year’s Virtual Harpoon Shamrock Splash, please contact Maya Smith at [email protected]

* Though the fun is unlimited, some restrictions apply. See the event site for details, and for some great ideas for your Splash.