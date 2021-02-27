Four Candidates Vie for State Rep. Nomination

In most elections in Massachusetts, candidates have several months to meet with residents, hold campaign events, and get their message out to the voters, especially in spring and summer when the warm weather arrives.

But in the March 2 Democratic Primary for the Nineteeth Suffolk state representative seat previously held by Speaker Robert A. DeLeo, the four candidates, Juan Pablo Jaramillo of Revere, and Jeffrey Turco, Valentino Capobianco, and Alicia DelVento, all of Winthrop, have had approximately two months – in the middle of a typically cold Boston winter – to conduct their campaigns.

Valentino Capobianco.

Alicia DelVento.

Jeffrey Turco.

Juan Jaramillo, On Thursday, Feb. 18 the four candidates — Valentino Capobianco, Alicia DelVento, Jeffrey Turco and Juan Jaramillo, faced off in a debate held via Zoom and broadcast on Revere TV’s cable channels and YouTube.

So it’s been a sprint to Special Election Day, and the candidates have waged spirited, non-stop efforts to convince voters in Revere and Winthrop that they are the one who should be the next representative for the district on Beacon Hill.

Revere Election Commissioner Diane Colella said the interest in the state representative primary is significant, based on the number of residents who have registered and already cast their ballots in the election.

Colella reported that 137 Revere residents have cast their votes by mail and 74 by absentee ballot. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 10, there are 282 new registered voters.

“That’s a really good showing,” said Colella. “There’s a great interest in this election. I think all of the candidates are working very hard. We’re constantly getting absentee and vote-by-mail ballots and voter registrations – to me, that shows the candidates are doing a great job.”

Colella said voters in nine precincts will cast their ballots at one of the four polling locations in Revere: the Beachmont School, Garfield School, St. Anthony’s Church (Bingo hall, rear entrance), and Revere High School. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Paul Caruccio of Winthrop is unopposed in the Republican Primary for the seat. Richard Fucillo Jr. of Winthrop is running as an Unenrolled candidate. The general election is Tuesday, March 30.