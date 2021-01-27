Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Endorses Jeffrey Turco for State Representative

Special to the Journal

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU) endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and a Special Election is set for March 30th with the primary being held on March 2nd.

“In the opinion of our Executive Board, Jeff Turco will fight hard for public safety and to improve the quality of lives for the residents in the District,” said Kevin Flanagan, MCOFU Legislative Representative.

The MCOFU currently represents all employees in Bargaining Unit 4 of the DOC, Bristol County Jail and House of Correction CO’s, the Plymouth County BCI and Communication Officers and the Dukes County Correction Officers.

“I’m grateful to have received the endorsement of the largest law enforcement Union in New England,” said Turco. “I am the only candidate in this race that genuinely understands the issues of MCOFU members and will proudly champion them on Beacon Hill.”

a seasoned attorney with local roots, Jeffrey Turco is the ideal blend of experience and professionalism, with the know-how to be a strong leader for his community in these most uncertain times. In 2005, Jeffrey was the Special Sheriff and Superintendent of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and starting in 2006 was appointed a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Agency. Since 2011, Jeffrey has owned and operated the Law Office of Jeffrey Rosario Turco in Chelsea. Working for his community has always been in the forefront for Turco, for two years he served as Town Council President in Winthrop and a School Committee member. Jeffrey resides in Winthrop with his wife, the former Melissa Carbone, and their six children.