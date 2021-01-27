Capobianco Focuses on Issues in 19th Suffolk; Unveils Policy Platform

Special to the Journal

Valentino Capobianco, candidate for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District, has devoted his professional career to making his community and the Commonwealth a better place to live. Similarly, his campaign is focused on the issues that matter most to residents of Revere and Winthrop, as Capobianco recently demonstrated with his first policy rollout.

Capobianco announced progressive policies to keep workers and small businesses on their feet during the pandemic, improve our public school system, and ensure access to quality, affordable healthcare and a clean, safe environment to live in.

Capobianco issued the following statement:

“I am running for office to deliver results for Winthrop and Revere on the issues that matter most. We need to protect our small businesses and workers as we combat the COVID Pandemic. We need to ensure that every child has access to a world-class education. And we must guarantee that everybody in Massachusetts has access to quality, affordable healthcare and a clean environment to live in. That’s what my campaign is focused on, and that’s what I will fight for as your next Representative”

Not only does Capobianco talk about the issues that matter most in the 19th Suffolk District, he also has a track record of delivering results for his community.

As a member of the Winthrop School Committee, Capobianco successfully led the charge to increase teacher pay and avoided having to lay off any teachers due to budget shortfall. When he served on the Winthrop Airport Hazards Committee, Tino held Massport Accountable for their environmental impacts, and successfully lobbied for federal environmental mitigation funding. As a Chief of Staff during the Coronavirus Outbreak, he helped draft legislation to allow alcohol delivery from local restaurants to help them stay on their feet during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“My campaign is focused on tackling the toughest issues our communities face, and I intend to bring my track record of getting results to Beacon Hill.”

The full list of policies released thus far can be found on Capobianco’s website, www.Tino4Rep.com/policy. Policies include, but are not limited to: reducing the emphasis on standardized testing, increasing teacher pay, reducing class sizes, increasing state funding for child care, protecting front line workers and helping small business stay afloat during the pandemic, holding MASSport accountable for environmental impacts, and passing a Green Budget to ensure that current residents and future generations alike have a clean environment to live in.

Capobianco currently serves as the Chief of Staff to State Senator Paul R. Feeney (D-Foxboro). In addition to serving on the Winthrop School Committee for the past five years, Capobianco serves as an elected member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and as a member of the Shore Educational Collaborative’s Board of Trustees. He previously served as an aide to Middlesex Sheriff Peter Kotoujian and to Speaker DeLeo. Capobianco, a graduate of Winthrop High School and Suffolk University, is 32 years old and resides with his dog Bernie at 53 Prospect Ave in Winthrop.