City of Revere Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic For Home-based and Other Health Care Workers

Following a successful first responder vaccination campaign, the Cities of Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop today announced plans for another clinic to take place on Thursday, January 28. The clinic is offering 500 appointment slots to home-based and other health care workers who live or work in Revere, Chelsea or Winthrop, fit within the State’s Phase I requirements and have not yet been vaccinated. Each municipality is conducting outreach to medical and dental offices and home health care agencies to generate awareness of the opportunity and use all available vaccines.

“Providing our first vaccinations to our first responders last week was an amazing experience and a tremendous accomplishment for our public health teams,” said Lauren Buck, public health nurse for the City of Revere. “We will continue to work closely with the Department of Public Health to offer as many vaccination clinics as we can under the phased guidelines. The logistics of getting a three-community first responder vaccine clinic off the ground proved challenging, but incredibly rewarding. We have already learned so much about how to run an effective and efficient clinic and will continue to provide this service to our residents in the coming months, as additional members of the public become eligible for the vaccine.”

The Revere Board of Health urges residents to fill out the COVID-19 Vaccination Communications Update form at www.revere.org/vaccine-signup. The City will continue to communicate with this group of individuals and notify them of their eligibility to participate in future clinics in the City.

This morning the Revere Board of Health recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 among Revere residents. The city is now averaging 64.7 new cases a day and its 14-day positivity rate is 13%.