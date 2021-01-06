News Brief

Giannino to Be Inaugurated as State Representative Today in Boston

Jessica Giannino is scheduled to be inaugurated as state representative for the Sixteenth Suffolk District in a ceremony today (Wednesday) at noon in the House Chambers at the State House.

Giannino, a Revere councillor-at-large, is succeeding RoseLee Vincent in the seat that encompasses Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus.

First City Council Meeting of Year is Monday Night

The Revere City Council will be meeting for the first time in the new year Monday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held remotely and be available for viewing on Zoom and Revere TV.

Highlighting the meeting will be the election of the Council president and vice-president for 2021. Anthony Zambuto, co-dean of the City Council, reportedly has the votes to be elected president, succeeding Patrick Keefe in that position. Councilor-at-Large Gerry Visconti is the clear frontrunner for the position of vice president.

Councilor McKenna Will Not Run for State Rep.

Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna received numerous texts and phone calls last week as news spread that Speaker Robert A. DeLeo would be stepping down from his position.

Many friends and supporters were urging the hard-working councilor to consider a run for the state representative seat held by DeLeo.

With her outstanding record as a city councilor and her strength and popularity in Ward 1 and throughout Revere, McKenna would have been a formidable candidate for the seat. McKenna, whose ward neighbors Winthrop, has also collaborated frequently with DeLeo on issues affecting the two communities. But McKenna has decided that she will not run for the seat.

“With an overwhelming amount of phone calls and texts I received from friends and supporters to run for Speaker DeLeo’s seat, I have decided as a Ward 1 councilor my work is not done and I will not run,” said McKenna.

“Working with HYM [developer of the project at Suffolk Downs] for the last three years and sitting down with them on more than 30 occasions, I would like to oversee the revitalization to Beachmont Square and the improvements to the City of Revere,” concluded McKenna.

Local Student Graduates from IoWa State

This fall, 2,001 students earned degrees from Iowa State University including Huy Nguyen of Revere with a degree in Doctor of Philosophy, Computer Science this fall.

The graduates were recognized in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing a practice started last spring, Iowa State prepared graduation day gift boxes for all graduating students. It included a cardinal-and-gold tassel, musical card from President Wintersteen that plays “Pomp and Circumstance,” diploma cover, streamer tube, I-State car window decal, Iowa State lapel pin, honor cords if applicable and a free introductory membership to the alumni association.

Mayor Arrigo Will Tune in to NBC-TV Premiere of “Mr. Mayor”

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo said he will likely be tuning in to the new comedy series,“Mr. Mayor,” when it premieres on NBC-TV Thursday at 8 p.m.

The show stars Ted Danson in the role of Neil Bremer, who runs for mayor of Los Angeles and is elected. Danson, of course, is best known for his role as bartender Sam Malone in the long-running television show, “Cheers,” which was based on the Beacon Hill bar, Bull and Finch Pub.

“I’m probably going to check out the show,” said Arrigo, who is beginning his sixth year as Mayor of Revere.

Among Mayor Arrigo’s favorite TV shows are “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Veep,” and “The Office.”