COVID Testing in January What You Need to Know

Revere officials provided an update on COVID-19 testing services available to residents in the month of January. The officials from the City and Board of Health continue to work diligently to ensure this critical resource is available to residents. Residents should always check www.revere.org/coronavirus before visiting a location or call 3-1-1 for updated information.

On Monday, January 4, the Revere Board of Health recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 among Revere residents. The city is now averaging 68 new cases a day and its 14-day positivity rate is 12.3%.

Resident Only Testing

• Revere Senior Center (25 Winthrop Ave): This testing site will operate on Fridays and Sundays through the month of January from 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM. Proof of Revere residency is required. Parking is limited at this location and residents are urged to use the Central Ave Municipal Parking Lot. This is a walk-up testing site only.

• Mobile Testing Van: In partnership with Mass General Brigham, the City of Revere will be offering a COVID-19 mobile testing van in the Central Ave Municipal Parking Lot every Wednesday in January from 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM. Proof of residency is required. The mobile van will be offered elsewhere in the City during the month; dates and locations will follow. This is a walk-up testing site only.

General Public Testing

• Revere High School (101 School St): This location will continue to operate at its current hours of Monday-Friday from 4:00PM – 8:00PM and Saturday from 7:00AM – 11:00AM. The site is open to the public. No appointment, insurance or proof of residency is required. Residents should keep in mind this site is weather-dependent and subject to long lines. Individuals may be turned away prior to closing time if the site has reached maximum capacity.

• Express COVID-19 Testing Site at Suffolk Downs (31 Furlong Drive): Pre-registration is required in advance for this testing option – current testing appointments are being booked a few days out. To pre-register, create an account at www.beacontesting.com. This test is drive-thru only and a self-swab test. It can be accessed from either Revere Beach Parkway or Route 1A (William McClellan Parkway). Access from Route 1A is recommended in order to drive directly into the queue.