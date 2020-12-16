Renovations Set for Ambrose Park

Elle Baker has her sights on Ambrose Park.

The diligent and incredibly efficient project manager from the city’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development appeared at the City Council meeting to talk about a new grant that will help fund renovations at Ambrose Park located on Ambrose Street.

“We applied for a grant during the summertime and we were awarded a grant for Ambrose Park in the amount of $273,900,” said Baker.

The Planning Department worked with City Finance Director Richard Viscay and Mayor Brian Arrigo to determine that a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) grant of $141,100 will be used for the remaining cost of the Ambrose Park project.

“We are looking forward for your support to accept this grant,” Baker said to the Council.

According to Baker, the reconstruction project at the park will include the demolition of the existing structures, a new, inclusive play structure that would meet all ADA and special needs regulations, new entry gates, fence repairs, security lighting, new benches, new bleachers, an ADA walkway, and new handicapped parking spaces.

Baker said the community input process will start in January and construction would likely begin at the park in July, 2021.

Ward 5 Councilor John Powers lauded Baker for her past efforts in leading the renovation projects for the city’s parks.

“I just want to commend Elle Baker for the outstanding work she has done with regard to the parks in this city since coming aboard in the Planning Department,” said Powers. “Gibson Park in the Point of Pines, the park in Oak Island, and this [Ambrose] will be the final park in Ward 5 – the park is going to be built out. I’ve had a lot of calls from people in the neighborhood about their concerns with the park and that it needed a lot of work. It’s a great thing that’s going to be happening on Ambrose Street. We can all thank Elle for the work she’s done in acquiring these grants.”

Ward 3 Councilor Arthur Guinasso pointed out that the $415,000 park project will be funded by two grants and at no cost to the city. Guinasso said many Ward 3 residents use the park. “It’s a beautiful spot to take your children there and have recreational activities for them and to promote physical activity for our young people,” said Guinasso. “I’m glad that the City of Revere is a recipient of these funds.”

Commission on Disabilities Chair Ralph DeCicco said he wanted to congratulate Elle Baker “on this park specifically, especially that this is going to be a fully accessible ADA-compliant park which is something that is not only near and dear to my heart, but to a lot of disabled children’s families in the city. This is great news.”

“Ralph DeCicco has been an inspiration to this project,” said Baker. “He’s been an advocate for having a fully accessible playground throughout the city and I think we’ve finally found that location and our goal is to achieve that.”

Councilor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said, “We’ve come a long way when we can have a fully accessible park being built in the city.”

In response to a question from Council President Patrick Keefe about the softball field at Ambrose Park, Baker said there will be “some minor renovations” to the field.

The Council unanimously approved the acceptance of the grants.