News Brief

VITA Volunteers Needed for Tax Preparation

Looking for a way to help in your community? For over 50 years, the VITA program has helped neighbors in your community get free tax preparation services. The Neighborhood Developers (TND) is looking for volunteers to help individuals and families get their hard-earned tax refunds. TND’s VITA program is one of the first programs in the country to obtain IRS permission to operate virtually. From the comfort of your own home you can help families by becoming a volunteer tax preparer.

The VITA program is one of the greatest poverty reduction programs in our country. During just two weeks earlier this year, our office returned $541,931 through the VITA program to families as tax refunds. Too many households, approximately 20%, leave money on the table. You will help put money into pockets and back into local communities. VITA is more important now than ever as our communities continue to struggle financially.

VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) offers free tax services to individuals with low-to-moderate incomes, senior citizens, people with disabilities, individuals with limited English proficiency, and those who need additional help with their taxes. With many people experiencing financial changes this year, additional volunteers are needed to provide free income tax assistance.

VITA volunteers serve in a variety of roles. Volunteers are needed to electronically file federal income tax returns, virtually greet taxpayers and help organize their paperwork, set up and keep computer equipment running, manage tax sites and handle quality control. These roles are 100% remote and can be done from home.

We are looking for volunteers fluent in both English and Spanish with basic computer skills. The program begins mid January and ends April 15th. A minimum of 5 hours a week is required and the hours are flexible, with day and evening hours open. Training is available and all volunteers are required to pass a CORI background check and the IRS Volunteer Training Certification test. Please sign up before January 15th.

To sign up or to get more information, email [email protected]