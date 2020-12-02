Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent Shares Safety Video Ahead of Return to Hybrid-learning Dec. 2

Superintendent David DiBarri has announced the creation of a video by Northeast Metro Tech highlighting the various COVID-19 safety precautions the district has taken to prepare for hybrid learning.

The video features Superintendent David DiBarri, Principal Carla Scuzzarella, Assistant Principal John O’Brien, School Nurse Paula Boivin, School Nurse Amanda Santarpio, Culinary Instructor Elizabeth Beals and Bilingual School Adjustment Counselor Maira Mejia.

Northeast Metro Tech will transition to its hybrid learning schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 2, following updated guidance for learning amid COVID-19 from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. To learn more about the district’s decision, visit northeastmetrotech.com. To view the video, go to ‘vimeo.com/485649678’.

“We have worked tremendously hard over the past few months to prepare for this moment, and we’re excited to be able to welcome students and staff back into the building safely,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “The benefits of learning in-person are undeniable, and I know in particular students have missed taking their career and technical classes in-person as well as seeing their classmates and teachers.”

The district has made numerous changes to its facility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students and staff, including signage to support social distancing and direct traffic, signs reminding everyone to wear masks, hand sanitizing stations, air purifiers have been placed in each classroom, shop spaces have been expanded to facilitate social distancing, the cafeteria has been converted into additional classroom space, and the district has purchased a UV-C high power disinfection system that disinfects rooms daily.

The district has additionally implemented a rigorous cleaning schedule and high touch surfaces are disinfected multiple times throughout the school day.

All students and staff will also be expected to wear a face covering in school and maintain six feet of distance from others at all times. Spare masks will be available should anyone forget theirs at home.