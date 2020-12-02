Chelsea Curves construction look-ahead through Dec. 12

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project.

ROUTE 1 TRAFFIC IMPACTS

•ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the right lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the right lane at the Carter Street off-ramp and continues through to the Tobin. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.).

LOCAL STREET CLOSURES

•ARLINGTON STREET: On Thursday, 12/3, Tuesday, 12/8, and Wednesday, 12/9 Arlington Street will be temporarily closed during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

WORK HOURS

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

DESCRIPTION OF SCHEDULED WORK

•ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

•UNDERNEATH ROUTE 1: Installation of lights in the parking lot.

TRAVEL TIPS

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police detail, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.