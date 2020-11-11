Salute Your Veterans: Veterans Dir. Silvestri, Arrigo Lead Veterans Day Ceremony

The Offices of Mayor Brian Arrigo and Veterans Services Director Marc Silvestri were set to lead a virtual ceremony today (11 a.m.) in honor of Veterans Day.

Silvestri, a U.S. Army veteran who is a recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals and served in Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan, will be master of ceremonies for the program that will feature seven veterans from Revere speaking about their service to this country.

Arrigo will deliver the opening remarks for the important day that honors all individuals who have served the United States of Amerca in times of war and peace.

Silvestri said viewers of the live broadcast on Revere TV (it will also be rebroadcast and shared on social media) should enjoy “the backstories on our veterans’ service, the years leading up to their service, and their lives after serving our country.”

Silvestri said he is incorporating an old tribal tradition of bravery into the Revere ceremonies. “When their warriors would come home from battle, they felt that if they sat with the rest of the tribe and talked with them about their issues and pains, it would spread through the tribe and take the stresses from the warriors themselves and give the tribe a better understanding of the warriors and not just see them as these beasts that would go out and fight and hunt,” explained Silvestri.

The seven veterans who will speak during the ceremony are: Arthur Minichiello, U.S. Navy veteran of World War II; Revere Police Sgt. Michael Trovato, U.S. Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom; Revere Police Officer Joseph Singer, U.S. Marine veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan; Richie Evans, U.S. Marine Veteran who served in the Battle of Fallujah; Nicole Apollo, U.S. Navy veteran; Kenny Holgerson, U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War; and Ira Novoselsky, a 20-year veteran of the Army National Guard and the past Commander of the Jewish War Veterans of Massachusetts.

Veterans Office Moves On Temporary Basis

Veterans Service Director Marc Silvestri announced that the Revere Veterans Office has moved temporarily to the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center on Winthrop Avenue while the current office is being renovated.

“I have to give Mayor Arrigo and the DPW big thanks on the much-needed improvements to the Veterans Office at the American Legion Building,” said Silvestri, who expects to be in the new offices by next week. “We’re going to have more space for veterans’ functions and programming once COVID-19 comes to an end.”

Silvestri also expressed his gratitude to Veterans Services Assistant Director Donna Dreeszen for her dedication to the office. Dreeszen is the wife of U.S. Army veteran Steven Dreeszen.

“Donna is super dedicated to this office and we really wouldn’t be able to do the things we do without her,” credited Silvestri. “Donna has built our monthly food bank from 30 clients to to 400 clients. She gives that extra effort and really shows her care for the veterans. Her contributions are vital in serving our many veterans in Revere. She is really the backbone to this office.”