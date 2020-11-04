Arrigo Names Hanton as New Chief of Staff: Acknowledges Robert Marra for 38 Years of Dedicated Service to the City

Special to the Journal

Last week Mayor Brian Arrigo announced the City’s Chief of Health and Human Services Kim Hanton will assume the role of Chief of Staff following the retirement of Robert Marra. Marra has served the City of Revere for 38 years as Assistant City Solicitor, Commissioner on the Revere Housing Authority (chair from 1996-2000); City Solicitor, member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, member of the License Commission, Municipal Hearings Officer, member of the Revere Beach Design Review Board, and most recently as Chief of Staff to Mayor Brian Arrigo. Marra spent 24 years as an attorney for MetLife Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and was Director of their Massachusetts House Counsel office from 2002 until retiring in March of 2018. He will continue to support Hanton and the Mayor’s Office during the transition process.

“Bob Marra has not only been an asset to my office, but he has worked as a public servant to countless residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Although we are saddened to see him retire, he will still be involved in our office in an ongoing consultant role. Kim Hanton has proven herself over the course of the pandemic and I know she will continue to serve our community as the new Chief of Staff.”

Hanton has served as the City’s emergency response team leader during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to joining the City in 2006 as a private consultant, she was a senior manager with North Suffolk Mental Health Association since 1988 as the Director of Addiction Services. Hanton began her clinical career at the Department of Social Services (DCF) in 1982.

“I am grateful for the confidence Mayor Arrigo has in me to serve this progressive city, said Kim Hanton. “I will miss Bob Marra’s wisdom and guidance but he has promised to support my transition into this new role. Best of luck to Bob on his new adventure.”

Hanton will continue in her role leading the City’s COVID-19 response while onboarding the new Director of the City’s Health Department, Lauren Buck. Her role as Chief of Staff will extend her capabilities and leadership skills across the full breadth of municipal government, working with all departments and staff toward an effective City Hall that represents the best of the City of Revere. “Mayor Arrigo gave me this rare opportunity to serve in his Administration,” said Bob Marra of his time as Chief of Staff. “It has been exhilarating to be part of Revere’s resurgence, and I hope I made a contribution. Our community is nurturing a bold and confident identity that results from creative vision and dedicated workers. Working here has both inspired and educated me. More important, it provided the opportunity to associate with new colleagues and make new friends. I am grateful for that.”