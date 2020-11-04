COVID-19 Update: Board of Health Updates Capacity Limits for Retail Establishments

Special to the Transcript

As of Monday, November 2, the Revere Board of Health recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City is averaging 25.3 new cases a day and its 7-day average per capita is 46.8. In the month of October, the City of Revere recorded 622 new cases of COVID-19. By comparison, the City’s total case count in May was 479. We are preparing for all of these numbers to increase in November and are asking our residents to remain vigilant and take precautions to help us slow the spread. Wear a mask, avoid gatherings, get tested. You can view updated data at revere.org/coronavirus.

New Retail Capacity Limits Take Effect Tomorrow

Effective Tuesday, November 3, at the opening of business, the City of Revere Board of Health will be adjusting customer limits in retail businesses, allowing five customers per 1,000 square feet of sales floor. City inspectors are visiting businesses today to provide updated customer limit numbers and window signage. Inspectors will continue visiting all businesses daily to ensure compliance. Businesses found out of compliance will receive a written warning and are subject to fines up to $490.00 after repeat violations.

Other existing requirements for retailers remain in place:

• All retail businesses must have a staff member at the entrance to ensure that all customers are wearing a mask upon entering & that you are not exceeding the customer limit number.

• If retailers are approaching customer limits, a line must be formed outside of the building that allows six feet of social distancing between customers as they line up to enter.

City Hiring Contact Tracers

The City of Revere is actively recruiting full-time temporary COVID contract tracers. This is a remote position through the Department of Public Health (DPH), Partners in Health (PIH), and the Local Health Department team. The contract tracers will work with a software-based platform (Civicore) to call all contacts of anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to document a symptom check, refer them for testing according to established protocols, and provide them with instructions for quarantine. To apply for this position, please visit www.revere.org/jobs. Applications are due Monday, November 16 at 5 p.m.