City Officials Commend Retiring RHA Board Member Mancini

Special to the Journal

Henry Mancini, long-time board member of the Revere Housing Authority, publicly announced his retirement as a commissioner during the Sept. 16 RHA meeting that was broadcast on Zoom.

Mayor Brian Arrigo commended Mancini’s dedicated service to the Housing Authority.

“The City is grateful for the service that Henry contributed to all of Revere and, in particular, the residents of the Revere Housing Authority, said Mayor Arrigo. “We wish him well and good health in the years to come.”

During his many years of service on the City Council and as a co-chair of the Revere Veterans Committee, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky conversed with Mr. Mancini on various housing issues.

“Mr. Mancini always did his job and was very instrumental in changes and making sure that everything was done right,” said Novoselsky.

Revere Police Officer Andrew Lauria also praised Mancini.

“Mr. Mancini is a great person and a great resident and for the time that he has been on the board that I’ve worked with him, we’ve done some great things together,” said Lauria.

Revere Director of Finance Richard Viscay, who has served on the board since March, said, “It was a pleasure to work with Mr. Mancini in the short time that I’ve served on that board,” said Viscay.

Efforts to reach Mr. Mancini for comments about his retirement were unsuccessful.