Chelsea Curves Construction Look-Ahead Through Oct. 3

Fourth Street Off-Ramp : There will be daily closures of the Fourth Street off-ramp beginning on Monday 9/21 and ending Friday, 9/24. The closures will take place during the day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

• Route 1 Northbound : Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the left lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

• Route 1 Southbound : Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.) After the Carter Street off ramp, the South Bound lanes are split with a work zone in the middle. Traffic can travel in either side of the work zone.

•Traffic Shift Adjacent to Chelsea High School: On Wednesday, 9/23, at 9 p.m. through Thursday, 9/24 at 5 a.m., Route 1 northbound traffic will be shifted to the east to allow southbound traffic to be shifted to the median area. This will allow for a contiguous southbound work zone with southbound traffic pushed to the left with right lanes between them.

•Full Lane Closure of Route 1 Southbound: From Monday, 9/28 through Friday, 10/5, there will be full overnight closures of Route 1 Southbound (towards Boston) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. there will be two southbound lanes available. To continue southbound during the closures, exit Route 1 at Carter Street, take Carter Street to Everett Avenue, turn left on Everett Avenue, and then turn right onto the Everett Avenue on-ramp and rejoin Route 1 south.

Local Street Closures

•Arlington Street will be temporarily closed during the nighttime on Friday 9/25, and Monday 9/28 (7 p.m. – 7 a.m.).

•Carter Street will be temporarily closed during the daytime on Tuesday 9/29, Wednesday 9/30, and Thursday 10/1.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

• Route 1 Northbound : Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. We will continue to remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

• Route 1 Southbound : Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

• Description of Scheduled Work : Repair and paint steel, installation of snow fence, mill and repair deck, installation and bolting of diaphragm, installation of seal joints, installation of curb, driveway, and wheelchair ramps.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.