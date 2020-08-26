Winthrop Shop Got the Best: Robin’s Nest Voted Best Giftshop North of Boston

If you are looking for that special gift or a treat for yourself, then you do not have to go further than Robin’s Nest at 79 Jefferson Street in Winthrop Center.

Robin’s Nest recently won North Shore Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best Gift Shop. Robin’s Nest founder, Robin Gerolamo, said in a recent interview, “we carry a wide selection of items ranging from jewelry to home decor, children’s gifts, and even items for your pets…we focus on finding items made in the USA. Customers love our personalized gifts and items like pillows, glasses, jewelry, frames and more can be customized for Winthrop or anywhere in the world!”

This year’s award is not the first time that Robin’s store has been honored. In 2019, Robin’s Nest was named the Business of the Year by the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce, and has also been recognized with awards in North Shore Magazine’s Home and Wedding editions.

In receiving this year’s BONS 2020 Award, Robin said, “We want to acknowledge the loyalty of our customers and we are grateful for the support of the community. We send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted for us this year.”

Robin’s Nest began with a small shop in the Highlands, open just part-time, in 2016. After a positive response from the community, Robin’s Nest moved to their current location in Winthrop Center and began full-time hours in June 2017.

In closing Robin said, “many of our customers come in to find that special gift for others, and also end up buying something for themselves.”

Robin’s Nest will be celebrating their BONS 2020 win with a special event this weekend, August 20-23, including a storewide sale, raffles, giveaways and more!!