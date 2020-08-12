A Historic Season: Revere High Girls Soccer Team Receives Its GBL Title Banner

Special to the Journal

Revere High School Director of Athletics Frank Shea officially presented head coach Megan O’Donnell and the RHS girls soccer team their Greater Boston League championship banner for the 2019 season.

The Patriots’ 2019 season was one for the record books as they captured the school’s first-ever GBL title. The team had moved to the Greater Boston League after several years as a member of the Northeastern Conference. Megan O’Donnell knew the GBL well, having been a superb multi-sport standout at Everett High School before continuing her athletic career at Regis College.

“With our new league affiliation, we knew the season was going to be different,” said O’Donnell. “Our senior captains, Luana Barbosa and Elsy Romero and the rest of the senior class knew this was their year. They worked hard every day and pushed the underclassmen to be the best they could. This group of girls not only pushed themselves on the field but they were motivated in the classroom, too.”

O’Donnell said the leadership on the team was excellent.

“The leadership on this team was different this season because It just wasn’t one person trying to lead – they were all leaders from the freshmen all the way up to the seniors,” said O’Donnell. “This team played together like family and never let any drama get in the way of their success on the field.”

Carolina Bettero led the GBL in scoring with 34 goals and received the GBL Most Valuable Player award. Bettero is entering her junior year with a total of 55 goals and 23 assists. “We are looking forward to see what Carolina’s junior year has in store for her,” said O’Donnell.

Luana Barbosa, Jackie Zapata and Sophia Choqri were selected to the GBL All-Star Team.

O’Donnell praised “the awesome goaltending” by Capt. Camila Perez and freshman Gisselle Sepulveda.

Midfielders Jackie Zapata and Madeline Yanes were solid in the midfield for the Patriots all season. Freshman Nahomy Galvez played up front alongside Carolina Bettero “and they are an unbelievable duo together,” noted O’Donnell. Alisson Guevara, Allison Calderon and Wissam Benzerdjb anchored the team’s stellar defense.

It all added up to Revere High School’s first -ever GBL league title, a top seed in Division 1 and a first-round bye in the MIAA State Tournament.

And Coach Melissa O’Donnell – one half of the greatest identical twin combination [with her sister, Melissa O’Donnell] in Everett High School sports history – was voted Greater Boston League coach of the year for the 2019 season.

“We [the RHS girls soccer team] are looking forward to the 2020 season and defending our GBL title,” said Megan O’Donnell.