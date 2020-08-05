Eastie Teen Charged in Connection to Fatal Revere Beach Boulevard Shooting

An East Boston teen has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Yaseen Butt, 20, of Revere outside Twist and Shake ice cream shop on Revere Beach Blvd.

State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Felix Martinez, 19, of East Boston had been charged in Butt’s death. Martinez was taken into custody last Thursday, four days after the fatal shooting.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 26 when Troopers from the State Police-Revere Barracks and Revere Police responded to a shooting.

Troopers and Officers were on scene within minutes and located a 20-year-old male, later identified as Butt, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was conscious upon Troopers’ arrival and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation suggests the shooting followed an alleged altercation.

Martinez was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges including murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Martinez allegedly stole two backpacks, one that was worth $800, from Butt and an acquaintance of Butt’s after Martinez and an accomplice flashed a gun at the pair.

Later, Butt and his friend allegedly confronted Martinez about the stolen backpacks and got into an altercation. Martinez and others chased Butt and after he fell to the ground they allegedly beat and kicked him.

During the attack Martinez allegedly shot the 20-year-old Revere resident.

“Yaseen’s (Butt) life was stolen over a backpack,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “This violence and complete disregard for human life is unacceptable.”