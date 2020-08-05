News Brief

350 Mass Action Endorses Gravellese for State Rep

350 Mass Action’s State Political Team, representing 350 Mass Action chapters from across the state, has unanimously endorsed Joseph Gravellese for State Representative for the Suffolk 16th district, including parts of Revere, Saugus, and Chelsea.

350 Mass Action is a statewide network of volunteers dedicated to addressing climate and environmental challenges, by moving toward a just, healthy, and sustainable energy future.

“While some state-level progress has been made around climate protection and environmental justice issues, there is much more to do,” said 350 Mass Action Political Manager, Cabell Eames. “The health and prosperity of our cities and towns requires that Massachusetts prioritize these issues. We are happy to endorse Joe Gravellese because we expect him to be a climate champion in future Legislatures.”

In their decision, 350 Mass Action stated that the endorsement was based on Mr. Gravellese’s background fighting for a safer environment, more aggressive action against dangerous climate change, and effective government action at both the local and state-wide level.

“I’m honored to have the backing of all three environmental groups who have endorsed in this race,” said Gravellese, who was previously endorsed by the Sierra Club and by Sunrise Boston, two other prominent environmental advocacy organizations.

“These endorsements represent not only my background and experience working on these issues, but also the way I’ve run my campaign – with a commitment to fighting for more transparency at the State House, a pledge to refuse donations from fossil fuel executives, and detailed and honest conversations with voters about my priorities when it comes to environmental legislation.”

The Democratic primary election for State Representative will be held on September 1.