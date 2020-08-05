RHS “Social Distance” Graduation to Take Place Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Harry Della Russo Stadium

Everybody can agree the Class of 2020 across the United States got a raw deal.

For hundreds of Revere High School (RHS) seniors, the last year of high school is a right of passage and one that is remembered for a lifetime. The final year of high school is usually filled with a tremendous amount of excitement and accomplishment.

However, the Class of 2020 has been living in a strange time since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools back in March.

The usual traditions of senior prom, senior day and, above all, graduation exercises were all cancelled.

However, Revere Public School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly informed the school committee recently that Revere High is continuing to honor the wishes of the Class of 2020 and allow them to take the lead on how graduation will be after the June celebration was cancelled.

RHS Principal John Perella said he was proud to announce 405 graduating students will be celebrating the Class of 2020 at the Harry Della Russo Stadium, on Tuesday Aug. 11–as is traditional for RHS.

“In order to meet the guidelines of the CDC, state, and local health organizations, we are planning an intimate and safe graduation,” said Perella. “This includes maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks. The class of 2020 has demonstrated a degree of fortitude, civil engagement, compassion, and community like no other class I have ever been involved in. I am very proud of them and appreciate how they have helped RHS become a better school. I am very much looking forward to their celebration.”