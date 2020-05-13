More than 50 Filmed-In-MA Movies & Tv Series Available

As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues, many people staying home are looking for more films and TV shows to watch on the streaming services they subscribe to. Many are also looking for ways to connect virtually to our local communities. Thanks to the Massachusetts film industry’s resurgence over the past several years, Massachusetts residents can choose from hours of locally-filmed TV and film content available on the streaming services they already subscribe to.

The Massachusetts Production Coalition, a network of film and media professionals and businesses throughout the state, has created a directory of 50+ films and episodic series shot in Massachusetts in just the last 5 years that are available now for streaming on various video-on-demand streaming services. You can watch these locally-filmed movies and TV series on popular streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Now, Hulu, Netflix, Passionflix, Showtime, Starz, and Tubi.

“Watching locally-filmed series and movies is a great way to connect with your friends and neighbors during social distancing, whether it’s by holding a virtual watch party or just watching a movie and discussing it later,” said David Hartman, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Production Coalition. “Pointing out local landmarks; spotting neighborhood small businesses; arguing about the routes characters choose to drive; laughing when we’re used as a stand-in for other states – watching a locally-filmed production is just more engaging and connection-worthy.”

See the directory at massprodcoalition.org/news/made-in-ma-streaming.

Since 2006, more than 250 film and television productions have filmed in over 220 Massachusetts cities and towns, together spending more than $2.6 billion in the state. Film and television productions have a significant impact on a local economy, from supporting thousands of jobs, to buying goods and services from small businesses, to donating to local initiatives.

“Filming is suspended right now due to the coronavirus, but it’s a great time to relive memories from past sets I’ve worked on by watching locally-filmed movies and shows,” said Taryn Walsh, a key costumer who has worked on projects including Little Women and Patriots Day. “There are so many amazing films and TV shows that were shot here in Massachusetts available at your fingertips. Staying home and watching local is the ideal way to practice social distancing while still supporting our local arts industry.”