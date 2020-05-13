News Feeley Retires from DPW by Journal Staff • May 13, 2020 • 0 Comments Retiring Revere DPW employee Tommy Feeley is pictured with his grandson, Henry Bell, and his granddaughter, Joie Piccinni. Mr. Feeley’s wife, Joyce Feeley, daughter Lisa Piccini and son-in-law, Jay Piccini, daughter Michelle Bell and son-in-law Jaime Bell, and grandchildren offered the following prideful message of congratulations to the personable and popular Beachmont guy: “To Our Dad, Husband, and Papa: You have reached a significant milestone in life: Retirement! After 34 years of hard work, dedicated to the City of Revere and the DPW, our wish for you is that your retirement be filled with everything that brings you joy and happiness. We are so proud of you and love you very much! From Your Loving Family.”