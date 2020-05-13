City Launches Multilingual “Wear One For Me” Public Awareness Campaign, Urges the Public to Protect Our Frontlines by Wearing a Mask

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and establish strategies for longer-term recovery efforts. As of May 13, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 1,425 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. 58 residents have died; 657 have recovered.

Today, the City of Revere launched its “Wear One For Me” public awareness campaign, highlighting Revere’s front line workers and urging residents to wear face coverings to protect others. The campaign, with the slogan, “If you don’t want to wear a mask for you, Wear One For Me,” launched today across mediums, including billboards at the Wonderland Garage and on Squire Road, print newspaper ads, social media, posters, and downloadable flyers.

“The residents of Revere have quickly gotten used to this new normal of mask wearing and social distancing, but unfortunately this is just the beginning,” says Mayor Arrigo. “With weather getting nicer and more individuals visiting Revere Beach, it’s vital we keep following social distancing rules. The new Wear One For Me campaign shows us the importance of wearing a mask for those around us and is a great way for residents to get involved.”

The public is encouraged to join the City in the campaign. Tonight at 7:00, the City of Revere Facebook Page will release Profile Picture Frames in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic with the caption “Wear One For Me.” The downloadable flyers are available on Revere.org/coronavirus for residents in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.