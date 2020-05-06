Torretta’s Bakery, Mercurio Brothers Landscaping Help Out Revere Food Pantry

Ralph Torretta of Torretta’s Bakery and Jimmy and Michael Mercurio of Mercurio Brothers Landscaping combined forces to perform an act of kindness and generosity for Revere residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

The three men donated 300 loaves of scali bread (made at Torretta’a Bakery) to the Revere food pantry that is located at Rumney Marsh Academy. The bread was distributed to residents.

“It was Jimmy’s idea – it was a good idea and I said, ‘Jimmy, let’s do it,” credited Ralph. “We made the bread here the night before, sliced it up, put it in bags, and Jimmy delivered it to the pantry.”

Ralph said the store’s baker, Adison Soares, with help from his son, Marcus, baked the bread.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna commended Ralph, Jimmy, and Michael for their generous deed. “What a wonderful gesture for two businesses and restaurants to join together and make this happen,” said McKenna. “I am so proud of Jimmy and Michael Mercurio and Ralph Torretta for their donation in this time of need.”

Salvatore Torretta, Ralph’s father, founded Torretta’s Bakery in 1993. Salvatore Torretta passed away in 2017 and Ralph, who grew up in Beachmont and graduated from Revere High in 1984, has carried on the family tradition as the owner of the popular bakery.