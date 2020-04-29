Arrigo Establishes Raise Up Revere Fund

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and establish strategies for longer-term recovery efforts. As of April 28, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 1,087 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere.

Mayor Arrigo announced the Raise Up Revere Fund as part of a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package for the city of Revere. The initial funding pool includes $1.7 million of U.S. Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and private donations. Relief efforts will focus on meeting both the immediate and longer-term needs of Revere families and small businesses.

Programs funded through the relief package will be introduced on an ongoing basis, in response to need.

Raise Up Revere Fund

Mayor Arrigo has established the Raise Up Revere Fund to protect the fabric of Revere’s small business and cultural communities throughout the city’s recovery from the pandemic, with a focus on serving youth and families and small business owners. The fund has been seeded with an initial $250,000 from an anonymous benefactor, with a goal of working with additional partners and raising additional resources from private donors now and into the future. More details of the fund and how organizations may apply for funding will be made available next week.

Emergency Small Business Program Applications Available

The City’s Emergency Small Business Program will provide immediate relief for small businesses in jeopardy as a result of COVID-19 public safety measures. Qualifying businesses will be awarded up to $10,000 through CDBG funding. Total available funding is approximately $240,000. The application and criteria for the funding is available today to small business owners at revere.org. The first checks will be disbursed to businesses next week; applications will be reviewed and provided a decision within three business days and approved applicants will receive their award within 7-10 days of receiving a decision. Grant funds can be used for working capital costs such as payroll, lease obligations, utility and/or debt payments, and inventory expenses.

Emergency Nutrition Assistance

To meet immediate need within the city to support residents facing food insecurity as a result of COVID-19, an additional $40,000 of CDBG funding has been allocated to a city-run program that will work with local grocers to contribute to ongoing food services programs. More details on that project will be made available in the coming days.