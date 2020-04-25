City of Revere Response to COVID-19: April 24, 2020 Update

Food Operations Expand to Meet Demand

Superintendent Kelly Provides Updates to Students and Families

Call for Bilingual Volunteers

The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for further spread of the virus. As of April 22, the Revere Board of Health has been notified by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health of 928 positive cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere.

This week the City continued to expand food operations and on Tuesday will begin to provide 1,000 prepared meals each day out of the Rumney Marsh Academy, in addition to existing services. The City is in need of bilingual volunteers for its food and other operations. Interested individuals can visit revere.org/coronavirus and fill out the Volunteer Form.

The full offering of current food services includes:

● Meals for Students: Served Monday and Friday from 10:30-12:30 at Revere High School and Beachmont School. Students are given take-home breakfast and lunch to last them until the following pickup date.

● First Congregational Church’s Revere Food Pantry: Rumney Marsh Academy is open every Wednesday night from 7-8:30 p.m. and is free to all residents in need.

● Grocery Delivery: Revere’s food delivery program is available Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-2:00 pm for residents who are over the age of 60, have mobility issues, or are under medical quarantine. To request food delivery, please call 3-1-1.

● Veteran Food Pantry: First Wednesday of the month 10 am -12:30 pm at American Legion at 249 Broadway in Revere. The next date is Wednesday, May 6th. Available for Revere veterans ONLY.

● Grab and Go Meal Service: Beginning Tuesday, April 28 at 9:00 am at Rumney Marsh Academy on American Legion Highway. Open to all, Monday-Friday beginning at 9:00am and ending at 11:00am or until the first 1,000 meals are gone. Drive-ups encouraged and walk-ups welcomed. 4 meals maximum can be provided per vehicle trip.

The full list of food services can be found at Revere.org/coronavirus and will be updated on an ongoing basis. All City food services require attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Residents with questions should call 3-1-1.

This afternoon Mayor Arrigo was joined by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly to field questions from students. Since Governor Baker’s announcement earlier this week that schools will remain closed, the Schools Department has been working to implement plans for the remainder of the school year and next year.

Throughout the discussion, Dr. Kelly reiterated that families and students are only being asked to do the best they can with remote learning, and the focus first and foremost is on physical and mental health and wellbeing. Students and families should reach out to teachers and administrators for help. This is particularly important for high school students who need credits to move on. Dr. Kelly shared several updates, including:

● Remote learning plans will be updated accordingly after the District receives new guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

● Kindergarten registration for new families will be made available soon for completion by June; RevereK12.org is best source for updates

● A survey is being prepared for the senior class to provide feedback on how best to celebrate the Class of 2020

● The District is beginning to plan for a range of scenarios for reopening schools in the Fall, and how best to support students and families in achieving core competencies that would have been completed in the previous school year