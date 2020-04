Mayor Brian Arrigo’s office reported that Monday’s storm, that generated heavy rain and severe winds, had minimal effect on the city.

“The storm didn’t hit Revere as hard as it hit other cities,” said Nicholas Romano, aide to Mayor Arrigo. “There were no downed trees, but a lot of tree limbs everywhere. [DPW Supt.] Paul Argenzio said it took under two hours to clean up the aftermath and there was little call volume for service. So it really wasn’t that bad.”