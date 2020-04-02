Arrigo tells Revere Beach visitors to practice social distancing

Mayor Brian Arrigo took the social distancing guidelines being practiced nationwide directly to Revere residents and visitors to Revere Beach Saturday.

In an unusual but quite effective action, Arrigo, situated in the mobile City Hall van being driven by aide Nicholas Romano, used a bullhorn (also known as a megaphone), to magnify his voice and alert residents about social distancing and suggesting that staying at home would be a safer alternative.

“My concern is that there are too many people that aren’t taking the guidance around social distancing and staying at home seriously – particularly when the weather is nice and people congregate on the beach,” said Arrigo.

The mayor’s use of a bullhorn was featured prominently on the nightly news shows. It was hailed as an efficient way to bring the message right to the people.

“We decided to get creative and bring the message directly to them,” said Arrigo. “We cannot stress how important it is to stay home as much as possible. We’re asking everyone to think of the others that they impact with their actions.”

In another important action related to the COVID-19 virus, restaurant owners on Revere Beach voluntarily agreed to cease takeout orders at their establishments. Phone-in and delivery orders will continue at the locations.

Many customers had been congregating in long lines at some of the popular food establishments on Revere Beach Boulevard such as Renzo’s and Kelly’s Roast Beef.

In another development relating to business activity and parking in Revere, Arrigo said the city “is easing parking regulations at this time.” Safety violations will still be enforced (blocking a crosswalk, parking next to a fire hydrant, etc.).

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti will no doubt be very pleased with the Mayor’s implementation of the eased parking regulations. Visconti presented a motion at the March 23 Council meeting asking that “the Mayor request the Director of Parking to suspend all parking meter enforcement and offer free meter parking throughout the City of Revere to assist residents and local businesses during these financially difficult times.” The Council unanimously approved Visconti’s thoughtful motion.