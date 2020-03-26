City postpones Census Day in light of pandemic

The City Council approved Mayor Brian Arrigo’s request to table an update on activities planned for Census Day on April 1.

Revere Census Co-Directors Dimple Rana and Diane Colella were scheduled to inform the Council of the events that were being held to promote awareness of the ongoing U.S. Census.

Conducted every 10 years, the Census provides a count of every person living in the United States.

“The Mayor’s Office has asked to postpone this and table the matter,” President Patrick Keefe said. “It doesn’t look like there is going to be a celebration for Census Day on April 1 considering what’s going on in the environment. So he’s asking to table this until the next meeting.”