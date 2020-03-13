Gravellese announces State Representative bid

Joe Gravellese (D-Revere) announced his candidacy for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District on Monday, joining the race to replace outgoing representative RoseLee Vincent.

He will launch his campaign with a Virtual Town Hall on Facebook on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m., taking questions from residents on social media or via email at [email protected]

“Massachusetts is facing serious challenges that require bold leadership,” said Gravellese. “Our transportation system is in a full-blown crisis, with commuters all over the region experiencing delays and gridlock. Housing in the Boston area is becoming increasingly unaffordable for working families. Climate change is already causing flooding in coastal communities like ours, and will impact us for the rest of my lifetime.”

“To tackle these challenges, we need ambitious leadership that pushes to change the status quo and leave behind a better Commonwealth.”

Gravellese is well-known to residents in Revere, having served in the administration of Mayor Brian Arrigo, as Chairman of the Revere Scholarship Committee, and as a member of the Revere Democratic City Committee. Gravellese also spent time working at the State House as legislative director to Rep. Lori Ehrlich (D-Marblehead), where he worked on legislation to protect workers from predatory workplace practices, repair natural gas leaks, and promote clean energy.

He is a Revere native, having grown up in the Beachmont neighborhood before moving to West Revere. Gravellese is a 2006 graduate of Revere High School and a 2010 graduate of Boston College.

His father, James, is a Revere High graduate union operating engineer in IUOE Local 4. His mother Susan is a lifelong Revere resident and now serves on the Revere School Committee. His sister Kristina is a graduate of Revere High School’s class of 2009 and still lives in the city with her husband, Renato Paolini.

Gravellese said his top priorities will include further investing in public transportation, including connecting the MBTA blue and red lines, expanding service on the commuter rail, improving the bus system, and making the system safer and more reliable. He will also push for legislation to make housing more accessible and affordable for working families in the Boston area; increase access to higher education, including technical and vocational programs; and transition Massachusetts to 100 percent clean, renewable energy.

Gravellese will formally pull papers to run for office this week.

Residents can learn more about Joe and his campaign at www.joegrav.com.

Gravellese to Launch Campaign with ‘Virtual Town Hall’ Wednesday, March 18

Joe Gravellese will formally launch his campaign for State Representative in Revere, Chelsea and Saugus with a “Virtual Town Hall” on Facebook on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m., in lieu of holding a rally, mindful of concerns about public gatherings in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m excited to begin meeting residents all over the district and schedule an in-person event as soon as it’s prudent to do so,” said Gravellese.

“But in the interest of public health, especially for seniors, it makes sense to start by introducing myself and my plans to voters online. I’ll host a video conference on Facebook next Wednesday night, talk about my agenda for a better Massachusetts, and answer questions submitted by residents virtually.”

Residents can email questions in advance to [email protected] The campaign’s Facebook page, where the Virtual Town Hall will be streamed live, can be accessed at www.facebook.com/joegrav.

Speaking on the coronavirus, Gravellese added that “residents should not panic, but should continue to take note of reliable sources on public health and take proper precautions.”

“From working closely with the state’s Department of Public Health during my career, I know that we are fortunate to have some of the world’s foremost experts on public health working right here in the Commonwealth. We should take their guidance seriously as it becomes available.

The goal in the coming weeks is to make sure that the virus spreads less quickly, so that our hospitals and clinics aren’t overwhelmed. If we do that, people who get sick will be able to recover more quickly.”

Residents interested in learning more about Gravellese’s campaign for State Representative can visit www.joegrav.com. Gravellese, a Revere native and graduate of Revere High School, entered the race for State Representative this week, running a campaign focused on fixing Massachusetts’ transportation system, addressing the state’s affordability concerns, and promoting clean energy.