Guido, Arrigo announce Revere Police to hold the Citizen Police Academy and Senior Citizen Academy this spring

Chief James R. Guido is happy to announce that the Revere Police Department will hold the Department’s Citizen Police Academy beginning in April 2020.

The Revere Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy, which will allow residents to get a look at police operations in weekly classes this spring. The Citizens Police Academy is designed to familiarize citizens with the operation and function of the Revere Police Department. Participants will be instructed by members of the Department as to the responsibilities of their various units. Citizens will gain an understanding of the challenges facing law enforcement in today’s society. The goal of the Academy is to develop a unique partnership between citizens and the Police Department that benefits both. Captain Amy O’Hara will serve as the Academy’s Director.

The tentative agenda includes a tour of the police station, a ride along with officers and a K9 demonstration. Participants will also learn about the Department’s patrol division, criminal investigation division, narcotic investigations; and topics such as gang intervention, domestic violence, and the inner workings of the police department.

The Revere Police Department Citizens Police Academy is offered to all Revere residents 18 years of age or older, a business owner in the city or otherwise have a vested interest in the community. Due to the sensitivity of the content of classroom discussion, simple background checks are mandated and the Police Chief approves the final selection of participants. Candidates must be able to commit to the class schedule, only one excused absence will be allowed in order to graduate and receive a Certificate of Completion. Class size will be limited to 20 people.

This will be a seven-week program with graduation ceremonies on the seventh week. The Academy will meet once per week on Wednesday nights starting at 6pm at the Revere Police Department Community Room. Each session will last approximately two-three hours. The academy will run from April 8, through May 20, with graduation on May 20.

Applications can be found on our website and downloaded at http://reverepolice.org/forms/ or you can obtain one at the Revere Police Department in the Records Department 400 Revere Beach Parkway during business hours. Completed applications should be submitted to the Revere Police Department Records Department Att: Citizens Police Academy 400 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA, or emailed to Captain Amy O’Hara [email protected] All applications must be returned/postmarked by March 16. Accepted applicants will be notified no later than April 3. Upon acceptance to the Citizens Police Academy, there will be a $50 administrative fee. Light refreshments will be served during each session.

Revere Police Senior Citizen Academy

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo invites Revere’s Seniors to enroll in this year’s Senior Citizen Police Academy April 7 through April 28 at the Rossetti-Cowan-Senior Center at 25 Winthrop Ave.

Organized through the collaboration of Police Chief James Guido and Elder Affairs Interim Director Deb Peczka, the Academy provides Seniors with a better understanding of law enforcement and the law enforcement profession. Classes, taught by members of the Revere Police Department, focus on issues that are most important to seniors.

“Too often, our seniors are targets of criminal activity, including telephone scams, or worse,” said Mayor Arrigo. “By educating our seniors about ways to detect criminal activity, and what to do about it, we are creating a senior population that can effectively help themselves and help law enforcement to protect all our residents.”

“Senior Citizens will gain a wealth of information and knowledge on various topics while developing productive relationships with our officers,” said Chief Guido.

Our Community Service Division under the command of Captain Amy O’Hara, along with Community Resource Officer Gerald Salvati, Community Officer (Ret) Revere Police Lieutenant Carl Borgioli and other Revere Police Officers will meet each week with our participants. Class size will be limited to 20 participants, open to Revere Seniors who are committed to the 4 week Academy.

Seniors interested in registering for this academy should contact Camille Piccinni-Ciambelli, Program Coordinator of the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center at (781) 286-8156 no later than March 20.