Obituaries 03-04-2020

Richard A. Lynds

Lifelong East Boston resident

Richard A. Lynds of Hudson, N.H., formerly a lifelong East Boston resident died on Tuesday, March 3, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Lymphoma.

He was 76 years old.

Richard was born on Feb. 19, 1944, in Boston and moved to East Boston at a young age. He was the eighth child of the late Franklin and Marion (Carbone) Lynds and grew up in the Maverick Housing Development on New Street. There, he met his future wife Ann (Hennessey) Lynds of Grady Court.

Richard, like many of his neighborhood friends growing up, was a member of the Assumption CYO Drum and Bugle Corp in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The Drum and Bugle Corp performed at many competitions and had the honor of greeting then U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy when he arrived at Boston Logan Airport to march in the East Boston Columbus Day Parade in 1958.

Richard attended East Boston elementary schools and East Boston High School before going to work as a Deli Supervisor for First National Supermarkets.

He worked for First National from 10th grade until the local First National stores went out of business in the late 1970s.

Always a worker and provider for his wife and three children, Richard worked several jobs between the late 1970s and early 1980s, including at Airways Rent-A-Car.

In the 1980s he began a career at the Boston Water and Sewer where he elevated to Manager of Facilities and Fleet. Richard was an important figure in establishing the Boston Water and Sewer’s first union.

After leaving Boston Water and Sewer, he opened his own flower shop on Meridian Street. Richard spent several years as the proprietor of Albano’s Florist before selling the business to take a more steady job at Delta Airlines.

At Delta Airlines, Richard worked as a cargo logistics specialist from the 1990s until he retired last year.

Throughout his life Richard was involved in many community activities. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Fitton Council. Through the KofC, he and other members were able to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years for local organizations.

Richard was also a East Boston Little League coach, as well as a Cub Scouts of America Den Leader in East Boston in the 1980s.

During the late 1960s, he, along with many of his East Boston neighbors, fought against Logan Airport expansion and the taking of Wood Island Park. He participated in several community-wide protests, like the organized traffic slowdowns at Logan, as well as the tunnel marches.

Later in life and before retiring to Hudson, NH Richard was still an active member of the East Boston community. He was a member of the Orient Heights Neighborhood Council and served for several years on the neighborhood’s Climate Adaptation Planning Delegation.

He was the husband of Ann (Hennessey) Lynds; father of Joann Lynds of Winthrop, Richard C. Lynds and his wife, Jeanine, of Lynnfield and John Lynds and his wife, Rebecca, of East Boston. He was the Papa of Sofia, Brody and Chase Lynds. He was the brother of the late Ruth Langhoff, Franklin Lynds, William Lynds, Doris Watson, Wilson Lynds, and Mary Reidy. He is survived by his sister Ella Shallow and her husband, Edward, of Dorchester. He was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church, 65 London St., East Boston. Immediately following the Mass committal will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery Chapel, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Richard A. Lynds to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Gifts may also be sent to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

David Stickney

Incredible actor, artisit, singer, consummate performer and educator

David was an incredible actor, artist, and singer. He received a degree from Massachusetts Art and Design.

David and his late brother, Paul were best friends who performed the Pope and Cardinal Show at fairs across the country for decades. A consummate performer and educator, David spent years teaching aspiring actors of all ages at King Richard’s Faire, the Connecticut Renaissance Faire, after school programs and through his own interactive theater company, Pastimes Entertainment. David considered himself as a culinary adventurer. He truly will be missed by all who knew him.

Born in Lynn on Aug. 24, 1963 to the late Allan and Theresa (Frammartino), he was the devoted father of Arthur Stickney of New Hampshire and Oliver Stickney of Cape Cod, dear brother of the late Paul and Allan Stickney and is also lovingly survived by many cousins, chosen family and beloved friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. A Funeral Service celebrating David’s life was held on Monday at the Highrock Church at The First Baptist Church, Salem. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center by visiting Joslin.org. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Pasquale Schena

Owner of A&P Landscape

Pasquale Schena of Marblehead, formerly of Revere, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 24 at the age of 54.

Born on Nov. 13, 1965, in Grottaminarda, Italy, to Angiolina (DeRosa) and the late Antonio Schena, he was the beloved husband of Christine (Priolo), devoted father of Savio, Sergio and Serena, dearest brother of Antonella Castagnetti and her husband, Lino, of Revere, cherished uncle of Anthony and Nicholas Castagnetti, loving son-in-law to Salvatore Priolo and his late wife, Lorraine, and forever friend and brother-in-law of Robert Priolo, all of California. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Pasquale was the owner of A&P Landscape based out of Revere, for 30-plus years. He was a passionate entrepreneur and loving father who inspired those around him with his enthusiastic outlook on life and his creative desires to try new things. He had a charismatic smile and witty personality that would shine like the sun in any setting. Pasquale was looking forward to launching a new winemaking venture that he was eager to pursue. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was at the Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an education fund for the children at National Grand Bank, 91 Pleasant St., Marblehead, MA 01945, payable to The SSS Scholarship Fund. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Lori Hansen

Of Peabody

Lori A. Hansen of Peabody passed away peacefully on Feb. 28 at the age of 59 after a protracted battle with cancer.

Lori is survived by her adoring husband and son, Dana and Ryan Hansen, her father, Albert Clough, her sister, Debra Robertson, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Lori was the beloved daughter of the late Mary Clough of Revere and sister of the late Susan Flanagan of Winthrop.

Her funeral service will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody on Friday, March 6, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215 or at danafarber.jimmyfund.org. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.

Lawrence Frederick

Retired salesman and WWII Navy veteran

Lawrence A. ‘Larry” Frederick of Pearl Ave., Revere passed away at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Feb. 29. He was 94 years old.

Born in Boston, the beloved son of the late Mary (Bouchie) and Anthony Frederick, he grew up in Winthrop before moving to Revere over 40 years ago.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II reaching the rank of Ship’s Cook Second Class. After his honorable discharge, he went on to work as a salesman in the clothing industry.

He was the devoted husband of Amelia (Masiello) and the loving father of Linda Rankin of Abington, loving stepfather of Robert DeCristoforo and his wife, Carol of Danvers, Marie Namey and her husband, John of Revere and Karen Corolla and her husband, Robert of Winthrop; dear brother of Herbert Frederick of New Hampshire and the late Marie and Anthony; cherished grandfather and step-grandfather of Scott Gullicksen, Jennifer and Dave Hincman, Michelle and Dave Hinchey, Michael and Patricia Namey, Kristen and James Suozzo, Janelle Namey, Alysse and Lauren Corolla and great grandfather of Ayla, Lianna, Natalie, Blake, Stephen and Everleigh.

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Caggiano-O’Maley-Fraier Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Thursday, March 5, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.

Robert ‘Bob’ Galardi

Ski enthusiast, worked for Carpenters Union, Local 33

Robert “Bob” Galardi of Nahant, formerly of Revere and Swampscott, passed away on Feb. 25 at the age of 70.

Bob worked for the Carpenters Union, Local 33. In his free time, Bob was passionate about skiing with his family, and made many great memories on their weekend trips to Vermont. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.

The beloved son of Sophie (Rizzo) Galardi of Revere and the late Guy, he was the devoted father of Eric Galardi and his wife, Kim of Marblehead, Marc Galardi and his wife, Olga of Swampscott and their mother, Ruthann (Dunphy); cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Jack Galardi; dear brother of Elaine Draper of Revere and Cheryl Dichappari of Burlington and loving companion of Jacqueline Forster.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sport which enables youth and adults with disabilities to participate in adaptive sports. Donations may be made through their website:

https://www.vermontadaptive.org/ways-to-give/ or may also be mailed to: P.O. Box 139, Killington, VT 05751. The checks should also note whose name the memorial is in. For guest book, please visit: www.buonfiglio.com.

John Augustus Cummings, Jr.

Lifelong employee of Western Electric/ Lucent Technologies

John Augustus Cummings, Jr. of Greeneville, Tenn., and South Yarmouth, Mass., died suddenly at his home in Greeneville, Feb. 14.

He was born June 4, 1938, to parents John A. Cummings, Sr., and Hilda Howell Cummings in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Affectionately known to his New England family and friends as “Gus.” He was very active in the Mount Bellingham Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with his father, “Salty,” going lobster fishing in Boston Harbor. John graduated from Chelsea High and later completed a degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University, Boston. He was a lifelong employee of Western Electric/Lucent Technologies.

John married Evelyn Ann King in 1964, and together, they raised sons Timothy Scott and John Edward Cummings in North Andover, Mass. where he was especially active supporting his sons in the Boy Scouts of America. He also chaperoned scouting trips to Florida, Colorado and the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

John had an adventurous spirit and frequently organized family get-togethers and camping trips to his father’s camp in Rowley, Mass., as well as Newfound Lake, N.H., and Hermit’s Island, Maine. He also enjoyed trips around the United States with his wife, Kathleen, and good friends, Alan and Barbara Kobs. Perhaps his biggest adventure was when he traveled by himself to visit his son, Tim, who served in the Peace Corps in the Kyrgyz Republic of Central Asia. His travels often were the subject for his colorful storytelling.

First Presbyterian Church, Greeneville, was the site of his marriage to Kathleen Wright in 2008. Retired, John and Kathleen enjoyed spending summers at his home on Cape Cod, where they entertained Tennessee friends and relatives. He especially enjoyed good times shared with his grandson, JR (John Ralph), watching his sporting events or going for ice cream.

John was a member of the Greeneville YMCA, where he was an active participant in the Active Older Adults group, playing basketball and enjoying break time with friends. Joining Kathleen in her love of gardening, he belonged to the Eastside Garden Club and the Greeneville Iris Society. He competed in flower show designs and usually took blue ribbons. He was especially proud of his Best in Show award from the Iris Society in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Wright, his two sons, Timothy (W. Brian Grisel) and John Edward (Alicia), grandson JR Cummings, sister Elaine Murphy of Chelsea, two nephews, Bill (Ann) and Jimmy (Barbara), and a niece, Karen; in addition to many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held in the Spring on Cape Cod.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Music Program of the First Presbyterian Church (110 N Main St Greeneville, TN 37745) are greatly appreciated.