City releases list of top paid municipal employees

The list of the top 100 wage earners for the City of Revere is out, and for another year the top salary goes to a member of the Revere Police force.

Lieutenant David Callahan toped the list with a salary of $213,501. with $72,731 of that amount being paid for details.

Superintendent of the Revere Public Schools Dianne Kelly was the fourth highest paid official in the city with a salary of $203, 767 and George Anzuoni, the former Collector and Treasurer and Director of Finance was the seventh highest paid official with a salary of $182,240.92. The remaining officials in the top ten were compromised of members of the police and fire departments.

Mayor Brian Arrigo was in the bottom half of the top 100 at 65th with a salary of $136,463.93.

For the full list, please click here