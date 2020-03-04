Sanders tops Revere balloting in Democratic Presidential primary

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was the top vote-getter in the Democratic Presidential Primary in Revere Tuesday.

Sanders received 2,390 votes, 36.6 percent of the total votes cast.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was second with 1,998 votes, followed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (951) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (828).

Biden was the overall victor in the Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary.

In the Republican Presidential Primary voting in Revere, President Donald Trump received 1,276 votes, 92.7 percent of all votes cast. Former Mass. Gov. William Weld was a distant second with 52 votes.