News Briefs 2-26-2020

CENTURY 21 NORTH EAST SALES TEAM EARNS AWARD

James D’Amico, III, broker/owner of Century 21 North East announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized The D and S Group sales team with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award.

“The Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes The D and S Group’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award, a sales team must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.

“The D and S Group provides its clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime,” said James D’Amico, III, broker/owner of Century 21 North East.

The D and S Group will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.

Adult Italian Classes

Adult Italian classes will be offered by the Appian Club of Stoneham starting on Tuesday evenings, March 17. A beginners class will start with the basics (pronunciations, phrases, etc.) and give you a firm foundation for the language. A more advanced class will also be available on Tuesday evenings for those with knowledge of Italian. The eight week classes will be held on Tuesday evenings in Stoneham and the cost is $150 plus a $20 text.

Instructor is Tiffany Bistocchi Murphy, graduate of Dickinson College (2003) with a major in Italian and a Master’s in Italian from Middlebury College (2006). She has traveled extensively throughout Italy and has taken courses there. The class is casual, interesting and the experience will be enjoyable. If you are traveling to Italy or just want to relive your heritage roots, this class is for you.

Contact coordinator John Nocella for further details at 781-438-5687 or, preferably, by email, at [email protected] Please pass along to other family members, friends and neighbors.

The class is sponsored by the Appian Club of Stoneham, a non-profit, social charitable 503(c)(7)organization whose mission is to promote Italian culture and heritage.

Rollins Invites Nonprofits to Apply for Grant Funding

District Attorney Rachael Rollins today invited nonprofits to attend an information session on her Community Reinvestment Grant program, which last year delivered $100,000 to local nonprofits working with youth in Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop.

“So much of the work that my staff and I do takes place outside of the courthouse. We are indebted to our amazing nonprofit partners who help keep our communities safe and healthy by providing mentoring, educational opportunities, and positive social programming, as well as tools and strategies to combat violence, trauma and addiction,” District Attorney Rollins said. “I’m proud to offer this funding to show my Office’s support for this important work.”

Organizations interested in applying for a Community Reinvestment Grant are invited to attend an information session on Feb. 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Perkins Community Center, 155 Talbot Ave., in Dorchester. The event will allow nonprofit leaders the opportunity to ask questions about the application process and to become familiar with the grant program’s priorities.

Application materials will be made available on Feb. 26. Proposals are due no later than March 30, and applicants will be notified of a decision on April 22, 2020.

Last year, District Attorney Rollins awarded a total of $100,000 to 21 nonprofit agencies.

“This grant program allows my Office to invest in our values and give back to the community through organizations that work each and every day to provide the services that Suffolk County residents of all ages, and especially our young people, need to thrive,” District Attorney Rollins said. “The funding allows these institutions to continue their vital work in the community, and it helps strengthen my Office’s bonds with our nonprofit partners and the community at large.”