RHS teams up with local colleges for learning opportunities

As the second semester quickly approaches Revere High School administrators and staff are gearing up to provide high school students with a variety of extended learning opportunities.



Revere High recently partnered with Northshore Community College and Year Up to offer students a night course called “Information Technology and Its Applications.

Year Up’s mission is to close the opportunity divide by ensuring that young adults gain the skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education.



According to Year Up talent in America is spread evenly, but opportunity is not. Today, over 5 million young adults are cut off from any real path to a stable career, despite having the talent and drive to achieve more. At the same time, American businesses face a crippling skills gap of 12 million jobs through 2025 and desperately need more skilled workers.



By providing young adults with the professional and technical skills hiring companies need, Year Up ensures students can launch successful professional careers, while providing American businesses an untapped source for bright, motivated young talent.



The class being offered at Northshore Community College, Information Technology and Its Applications, will enable participating Revere High students to pursue in-demand careers in programming, web-based communications, network design, hardware and software installation, support, and security.



North Shore Community College will also offer two classes open to Revere students and they are Medical Ethics and 1st Year Experience in STEM.



Revere School Superintendent Dianne Kelly said aside from extended learning opportunities at Northshore Community College Salem State University is offering Revere High students a few campus based classes as well as the course, “Intro to Geography,” which will be held at Winthrop High School.



Finally, Bunker Hill Community College is continuing their partnership with Revere High to provide dual enrollment opportunities.



“Just as in past semesters, dual enrollment will serve as an excellent opportunity for students to branch out and exercise their academic skills in a rigorous, collegiate setting,” said Kelly.