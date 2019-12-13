Obituaries 12-11-2019

Theresa Moschella

Ardent Supporter of St. Anthony’s Church

Theresa J. “Terry” Moschella, a lifelong Chelsea resident, died on Dec. 2 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Born in Boston, after finishing high school she began working for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Division of Unemployment at Government Center in the Hurley Building and retired from that position at 55 years old.

An ardent supporter of St. Anthony’s Church, she volunteered tirelessly for the parish. An extremely giving person, she worked in the office three days a week, assisted at Monday Bingo and was an important fundraiser for the church. In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics and arts and crafts.

She was the devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Mirabella) Moschella, beloved sister of Marie Salvati and her husband, Joseph of Boston, Anthony “Sonny” Moschella of Revere and the late Robert Moschella, Sr.; dear sister-in-law of Christine Peluso of Saugus; cherished aunt of Maria Sidman and her husband, John of Saugus, Sharon Salvati of Boston, Gail Orenberg and her late husband, Kenneth of Randolph, Anthony Salvati and his wife, Nicole of Saugus, Michael Moschella, Catherine Wagner of Melrose, Robert Moschella and his wife, Kathleen of Billerica, Scott Moschella and his wife, Marilyn of Chelsea, Bryan Moschella and his wife, Leslie of Saugus and the late Mark Moschella. She is also lovingly survived by her great nieces and nephews: Jen-nifer, Thomas, Michael, Joshua, Nicholas, Aleia, Karyn, Robert, Jr., David, Adriana, Scotty, Anthony, Nicole, Bryan, Mark Anthony and Brianna.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrat-ed in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation with the family prior to the Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony’s Church because of her active role in the Parish.

Funeral arrrangements were under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Ave., Chelsea.

To send a message of condolence to Terry’s family, please visit www.smithfuneralhomes.com.

Rose Marie Chioccola

Admired for her Strength and Unremitting Independence

Rose Marie Chioccola of Stoneham passed peacefully on Dec. 2.

Rose was a cherished daughter of the late Mary (Grasso) and Gaetano “Guy” Chioccola of Winthrop, dear sister of the late Josephine “Chickie” Smith and her hus-band, Donald, of Woburn, and the late Michael A. Chioccola and his wife, Dorothy, now of Barnstead, N.H.; the beloved aunt of Sheryle Morgan and her husband, Richard of Revere, Dawn Turgiss and her husband, Charles of Saugus, Lee-Ann Simpson and her husband, Joseph of Revere, and Scott and Guy Chioccola of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews who know her as “Auntie Ro.”

Rose is admired for her strength while en-during many health challenges throughout her life, and especially her fierce, unremitting independence. She is known for her sincere desire to give to others and she loved spending time with her family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully in-vited to a Funeral Prayer Service, which will be held at the Fowle – Gage Memori-al Chapel in Woodbrook Cemetery, 100 Salem St., Woburn on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation and Perkins School for the Blind.

Joseph Conti

Number One Beatles’ Fan

Joseph Conti of Saugus, formerly of Everett, passed away on Dec. 6.

Joe was the Beatles’ number one fan.

He was the devoted father of Madison G. Conti, beloved son of former Everett Fire Fighter, the late Anthony Jr. and Virginia (Worcester) Conti, dear brother of Linda Russo and her husband, Anthony, Jean Conti-Meier and her partner, Mark Carnazzo, Anthony Conti III and the late Jer-ry Conti; loving uncle of Richard Guardino, Christina Donahue, Alycia Meier, Samantha Conti, Alexandra Meier, Danielle Vertiyev, Zachary Meier and Anthony Conti IV and great-uncle of Eva Price, Brian Dalton, Thomas Dalton, Penny Vertiyev, Amelia Guardino and Roman Guardino.

Relatives and friends are invited to at-tend a funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, Everett today, Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Con-ception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 11 a.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s name may be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org For online guestbook and directions, please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com.

Emma Granfone

Of Everett, formerly of Italy

Emma (Lebruto) Granfone of Everett, formerly of S. Arcangelo Trimonte, Italy, died on Dec. 5 at the age of 91.

Emma emigrated to the United States in May of 1979 and settled in Everett. She proudly became a US citizen in 1987. Some of her hobbies included sewing and cooking while family members benefitted from both.

Born on Oct. 3, 1928 to the late Alessandro Lebruto and Rosa (Panarese), she was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Granfone, the devoted mother of Antonio Granfone of Newton and Marcella Granfone Panarese of S. Arcangelo Trimonte, cherished grandmother of Marcella, Simona, Mariano and Laura and the adored great grandmother of Brando, Aurora and Enea.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. She will be entombed with her late husband in Italy. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Philip Bentivegna

Of Revere

Philip J. Bentivegna of Revere died on Dec. 7.

He was the beloved husband of the late Arlene F. “Pinky” (McNulty), cherished father of Julie Ann Bentivegna of Revere, brother of the late Lily Fici, Margaret Prato, Fannie Grifoni, Gussie Giardiello, Paul, Vincent, Pasquale, Joseph and Anthony Bentivegna and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand-nephews.

Family and friends will honor Phil’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St, Revere today, Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4 to 9 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. Thursday for Funeral Services at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Phil’s family is accepting flowers, but donations to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated.

Rita Bordonaro

Member of Prominent DelGrosso Family of Revere

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Dec. 13 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Re-vere for Rita A. (DelGrosso) Bordonaro who passed on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Elliot Hospital of Manchester, N.H. following a brief illness. She was 92 years old.

Her funeral will be conducted from the fu-neral home, following the visitation with a noon Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere im-mediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born in East Boston, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Pasqualina “Lena” (Brogna) DelGrosso. The family later moved to Revere where Rita lived until she married in 1948.

She and her husband returned to East Boston before moving to Burlington in 1957, where they lived for 25 years before mov-ing to Florida for more than 25 years. Recently, she and her husband, Vincenzo “Jimmy” Bordonaro came to live in New Hampshire, where she remained until her passing.

Rita thoroughly enjoyed the presence of her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the beloved wife of 71 years to Vincenzo “Jimmy” Bordonaro, the cherished mother of Stephanie Zappelli of Woburn, Phillip Bordonaro and his wife, Robin of Derry, N.H., Carla Owens and her hus-band, Edward of Elk Grove, Calif., Paul Bordonaro and his wife, Lisa of Nashua, N.H. and James Bordonaro of Sarasota, Fla.; the dear sister to Theresa L. DelGrosso and Anne S. Osgood and her husband, Robert A. Osgood, Sr., all of Revere and the late Barbara C. DelGrosso and the late Rose Sullivan and her late husband, Edward Sul-livan. Rita is also lovingly survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and by many faithful nieces nephews.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Kim Stanton

Animal Lover

Kim “Cookie” (Caruso) Stanton of Revere died on Dec. 4 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Malden on Feb. 4, 1958 to Faith (Gordon) Caruso of Burlington and the late Enrico Caruso, she was the beloved wife of Robert Stanton, adoring sister of Karen Hill of Tyngsboro, Richard Caruso and his wife, Maria of Wells, Maine, Ron Caruso and his wife, Sandra of Burlington and Kathy Robinson and her husband, John of Cushing, Maine. She is also survived by many loving sisters-and brothers-in- law and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kim cherished her dog Spanky “Boo Boo” who won’t be the same without her. Cookie relished her family vacations to Maple Juice Cove in Maine, as her family meant everything to her. She was a lover of all an-imals, especially dogs. Cookie loved waitressing, especially at El Toritos. She loved flowers. Cookie had a beautiful singing voice and sang often. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. Interment was private. Donations may be made in Cookie’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Henry Sarno, Jr.

Devoted Family Man, Well-Known and Loved People Person, Longtime Limousine Driver

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Dec. 10 for Henry C. “Hank” Sarno, Jr. who died on Dec. 2 at the age of 86 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Military Honors followed by interment were held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Henry was born and raised in Boston’s North End. He was educated in Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of Brighton High School, Class of 1951.

On April 13, 1953 he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He served his country with great pride until he was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal on April 1955.

He soon began a career with the Teamsters Local #25 for several years. He was married during this time and he and his wife, Lorraine moved to East Boston, where they raised their family.

In 1990 he and the family moved to Revere and Henry later took a position at Montvale Plaza in Woburn as a maitre d’. This position portrayed the great personality he possessed. He was a people person through and through and he made everyone feel like a celebrity or just simply special.

He later took a position as a chauffeur driving limousines. He drove business men and women, as well as celebrities who not only requested Henry but also became lifelong friends, as he did with so many.

During this time, he also began a career of driving within the funeral industry. He, in his own right, became highly requested by many of the area funeral homes he drove for, because, everyone wanted Henry representing their funeral home.

Henry didn’t just work his job, he did it with vigor and genuine compassion and kindness for all people and it showed. Henry truly was an asset wherever he worked.

He was well known and highly regarded by his peers in the industry. Through the years he became especially close with the late Ronald C. “Ronnie” DeFronzo and his wife, Dolores of Medford, the former owners of Ciro Cincotti Funeral Home.

He had a very witty sense of humor as well that drew people to want to be around him. He was a devoted and dedicated family man. He worked very hard and diligently to provide for his fami-ly and he did it with humility.

He had a deep love and closeness for his sib-lings as well. He was known to them affectionately as “Sonny.” He carried on a tradition of going to his sister Maryann’s home every Sunday with fresh bread and donuts, just as his fa-ther did. Henry and his brothers moved their brother Carmen in a most memorable trip from Florida to California. The trip was filled with endless laughs and fun, but just being together was so important to each of them and a time in their lives they treasured.

He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, California and New Orleans. Those are just a few of his favorite places.

He will be greatly missed by so many people that he touched. He was a man who did deeds without ever seeking recognition or gratitude. If he was your friend, he was a friend for life. Whenever someone would mention his name, you instantly smiled because he was a true gen-tleman and you were glad to be his friend.

He was the devoted husband for 64 years to Lorraine A. (Lauretano) Sarno of Revere, loving father of Lydia A. Paoletta and her husband, Anthony of Revere, Joanie Sinclair of Wakefield and Lorraine S. Sarno of Revere; cher-ished Papa of Kristopher J. Sarno, Bianca A. Paoletta, both of Revere, Desiree S. Sinclair of Lynnfield and the late William J. “Billy” Sinclair, IV and the adored great-grandfather of Billy and the late Arianna Olivia; dear and loving brother of Richard Sarno and his wife, Josephine of Las Vegas, Nev., Maryann Moore and her late husband, Charles of Revere, Ronald Sarno and his wife, Gloria of Laguna Beach, Calif., and the late Carmen F. Sarno and Brenda Katramados. He is also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and most respected friend to many. Remembrances in his honor and the memory of his grandson and great granddaughter may be made to Arianna’s Army, Webster First Credit Union, 509 Main St. Saugus, MA 01906 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Mass Chapter, 70 Walnut St. Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481.

Funeral Arrangements were under the direction of his colleagues and friends at the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online con-dolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Carol Misiano

Revere School System Retiree

Carol A. Misiano of Rowley, formerly of Revere, passed away on Nov. 29 at the age of 72 in St. Petersburg, Fla., where she had wintered for the previous 11 years.

She was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht and Tennis Club where she was the two-time women’s club tennis champion.

Carol was the former office manager of Misiano Plumbing and Heating and retired from the Revere Public School System as an administrative assistant.

She was the beloved wife of Robert R. Misiano, devoted mother of Michele Misiano Harris and her husband, Dean of Revere, Patrice Misiano Fogg and her husband, Scott of Madbury, N.H. and Robyn Misiano Uniac and husband, John of Boston; cherished grandmother of Joey, Tommy, Olivia, Lucy, Alex and Ella. Her time as Nana was the highlight of her life. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (McLeavey) Grayson and dear sister of Buster Grayson of Revere and Patty Grayson Cascio and her husband, Joseph of Melrose. Carol is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home Revere. The family welcomes donations in Carol’s memory to the Reid R. Sacco AYA Cancer Alliance, 175 Andover St., Suite 101, Danvers, MA 01923.

Robert Rossetti

Former Plumber and Member of RHS, Class of 1972

Funeral Services were held privately for Robert A. Rossetti, who passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers on Friday, Nov. 29 following a yearlong battle with Laryngeal-Cancer. He was 65 years old.

Bob was born, raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1972.

As a young man, Bob worked at Central Cycles, assembling and repairing all types of bikes. He possessed the innate ability to repair, fix or build anything, whether it was mechanical, electrical or anything that had to do with home construction.

As he began his family, he turned his sights and knowledge to the plumbing industry. He was a member of Local #12 and worked in that field for approximately 15 years until suffering an injury that forced him into an early retirement. Bob was married in 1981, he and his wife moved from Revere to Peabody, where together they began their family. They later moved to Malden where they have been residing for the past 32 years.

One of Bob’s other passions was his garden. He was an avid gardener and it gave him a great sense of joy.

He was the devoted husband of 38 years to Ro-sanne (Vecchiarello) Rossetti of Malden, loving father of Robert J. Rossetti of Danvers, Adam T. Rossetti of Tewksbury and Alexis A. Rossetti of Malden; beloved grandfather of Emma R. Rossetti; beloved son of the late Robert P. and Madeline A. (Mattera) Rossetti; brother of David R. Rossetti of Rowley, Richard A. Rossetti of Byfield and Joan Yasharian of Naples, Florida and the dear brother in law of Suzanne Mirisola and her husband, Guy of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102B, Danvers, MA 01923. Funeral Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Lola Mayo

Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston

Lola (Giannoccaro) Mayo of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, died at home on Dec. 3 at the age of 96.

Lola was born and raised in East Boston, graduated East Boston High School Class of 1941 and moved to Winthrop in 1975.

Born on April 27, 1923 to the late Vito and Almina (Dei Rocini) Giannccaro, who emigrated from Italy, she was the beloved wife of 68 years to the late Raymond, devoted mother of Deborah Mayo, and Bradley Mayo and his wife, Linda, all of Winthrop; dear sister of the late Gloria Manning, Romeo Giannoccaro, Lillian Danna, Antonio Giannoccaro, Florence Giannoccaro, Josephine Ryder, Anna Graves, and John Giannoccaro. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made in Lola’s memory to St Jude Children’s Re-search Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Joseph ‘Joe Gans’ Capuano Jr.

Retired Revere Police Station Custodian and Retired Middlesex County Corrections Officer

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. for Joseph D. “Joe Gans” Capuano, Jr. who died on Monday, Dec. 9 surrounded by his loving family at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following a two year battle with lung cancer. He was 80 years old. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home at 3:15 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Interment will be private.

Joe was born and raised in Everett. He was educated in Everett Public Schools and was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1957. Shortly after high school, he joined the U.S. National Guard and served his country during “Peace Time” for several years.

Joe later moved to East Boston, where he settled for several years and soon married the love of his life, Leona.

In 1967, the couple moved to Revere where they remained and raised their only child, William “Billy.”

During this time, Joe began a career with the Middlesex County Sherriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer. When Joe retired as a corrections officer, he began to work at Revere Police Station, as a custodian for several years.

Joe also worked at the former Nautilus Plus (currently Joe’s Gym) opening the gym and working the front desk for almost 15 years until he was forced to stop working due to declining health. Joe was always into physical fitness and living a healthy lifestyle. He was a man of few words who chose his words wisely and used them in a way to get his point across.

He was the devoted and beloved husband of 52 years of Leona T. (LaCourte) Capuano of Revere, the loving and proud father of Revere Firefighter William J. Capuano and his wife, Nancy P. of Marblehead, the cherished grandfather of Livia and the dear brother of the late Timothy, Albert and William Capuano. He was the devoted son of the late Joseph D. Capuano, Sr. and Rita (Hooley) Capuano and is also lovingly survived by several cousins, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cancer Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Joseph Frangello

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Joseph Frangello of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away suddenly on Dec. 6 at the age of 62.

Joe was born in Boston on July 5, 1957 to the late Joseph Frangello and Susan (Alfieri), he was the beloved nephew of Diana Annunziata and her husband, Frank and Lorna Williams, all of Revere, Lois Venezia of Winthrop and the late Emmanuella Rodriguez. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Andrew Botticelli

Of East Boston, formerly of Revere

Andrew Botticelli of East Boston, formerly of Revere, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 8 at the age of 89.

Born in Revere on June 18, 1930, he was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Akerley), devoted father of Karen A. Molino and her husband, Dennis of Nashua, N.H., Steven A. Botticelli of Revere, Kenneth J. Botticelli and his wife, Michelle of East Bos-ton and Janice C. Botticelli of Pittsfield; dear brother of Madeline Perrella and her late husband, Phillip of Revere, Frank Botticelli and his wife, Sherri of Florida and the late Lillian Sullivan, her husband Frank, and Rosalie Botticelli. He was the cherished grandfather of David Molino and his wife, Bonnie, Kristina Michaelson and her hus-band, Michael, Annalise Botticelli and her fiancé, Matt Machain, Angelina Botticelli and Arianna Botticelli and adoring great grandfather of Emily Molino, and Nora and Emily Machain, Cameron Rinaldi, Sophia and Olivia Michaelson, and Isabel Jane and David Molino. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andrew’s name to Care Dimen-sions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.