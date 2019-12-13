RHS Sports Roundup

Llanos Named MVP; Cicatelli Is Top Coach; Five More All-Stars

The Revere High football team dominated the post-season accolades in the Northeastern Conference South Division.

Running back Joe Llanos was named the South’s Player of the Year. Llanos ran for over 2000 yards and scored 30 touchdowns, including two interception returns and two kickoff returns, tying a Revere High single-season record for touchdowns.

Llanos capped his grid career with 378 yards on the ground and six touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 46-31 victory over Winthrop on Thanksgiving Day.

RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli was the unanimous choice for the NEC South Coach of the Year honors. Cicatelli, who also was named the Mass. Referees Association Coach of the Year a few weeks ago, guided the Patriots to their best-ever record, 10-1, including a perfect 5-0 mark in the NEC South that earned Revere its first-ever NEC title.

Five other Patriots were named South Division all-stars: Mazer Ali, Jaryd Benson, Jonathan Murphy, Lucas Barbosa, and Calvin Boudreau. Three Patriots, Josh Laurina, Zack Furlong and Billy Byrne-Ginepra, received Honorable Mention honors.

RHS Winter Sports Season Gets Underway

The 2020 winter sports season for Revere High athletic teams will swing into gear this coming week.

Coach Chris Hill’s RHS swim team kicks things off when the Patriot swimmers host Somerville tomorrow (Thursday) at the Garfield School pool.

The girls basketball squad, under the direction of coach Matt Willis, will open its season when the Lady Patriots host O’Bryant High of Boston Friday evening at the RHS field house. The opening tip is set for 6:00.

Coach Joe Ciccarello and his Revere High hockey team skate into the 2020 campaign Saturday evening when they entertain Everett at Cronin Rink. The opening face-off of the season is set for 5:00.

Ciccarello and his crew will travel to Somerville next Wednesday.

Coach David Leary’s boys basketball team will open its season when the Patriots host Everett this Monday evening at the Merullo field house.

The RHS girls hoop squad will make the short trek to Everett that same night.

The boys and girls track teams, under the direction once again of coaches Sam Ros and Antonio Labruna, will open their 2020 dual-meet season when they host Everett next Wednesday at the Merullo Fieldhouse.

The winter teams will be be seeking to replicate the achievements of the Patriot fall sports programs that achieved unprecedented success. Revere High teams won league championships this past fall in girls soccer, field hockey, boys cross country, and football.