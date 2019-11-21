News Briefs

Revere CARES Mini Grant Program Accepting Applications

You got ideas, and we’re funding them. The mini-grant program, hosted by the Revere CARES coalition, is now accepting applications until January 5th, 2020 for innovative ideas that promote a healthier community for all. Since its creation in 2012, the mini-grant program has provided over $100,000 dollars to fund community ideas that make Revere a healthy environment to live, work, and play. The mini-grant program is a collaboration between the MGH Revere CARES coalition and Revere on the Move. This year, $20,000 dollars are available for individuals, organizations, or groups interested in receiving funds to promote healthy eating, active living, prevent substance use disorders, improve mental wellbeing, and engage young people in positive activities.

“Our ultimate goal for these mini-grants is to put money in the hands of our community members to do things we may not have thought of or been able to do. Community problems require community solutions. The community knows best how to improve the health of the city, and what would work or not work,” said Sylvia Chiang, Director of Revere CARES.

Examples of previously funded projects include,

Seacoast High School – Awarded $1,000 to expand an aquaponics lab for their Botany and Urban Growers class. The expansion coincided with their existing community garden, herb garden, and hydroponics lab, providing students with a comprehensive urban farming tool-kit. (System and environmental change)

Half Day Hoops Program- Awarded $1,605 to the Revere Police Department to offer free mini basketball clinics for middle and high school students. These mini-clinics will increase physical activity among youth and will help address substance abuse issues.

(Active living, prevention, and positive youth engagement)

“It’s important that mini-grant ideas outlast the funding. They should be sustainable with a lasting impact for years to come. Policy, systems and environmental changes are ways of modifying the structure of where we live to make the healthy choice the easy choice. By changing laws and shaping physical landscapes, a big impact can be made with little time and resources,” says Dimple Rana, Director of Healthy Community Initiatives and Co-Leader of Revere on the Move. While brainstorming for ideas, consider ones that will have permanent benefits for the community. These include changes to existing policies (e.g. requiring fruit options at school events), environmental changes (e.g. aquaponics lab and urban trails), and systems changes (e.g. starting a bicycle club and exercise hour).

To ensure a smooth application process for applicants, free technical assistance is available to all who wish to apply. “We want to help the community’s ideas be as strong as possible and to make implementing them as successful as we can. If someone has an idea that they aren’t sure quite fits or needs assistance with the application, they can call or email us and we can provide guidance. The goal is to make these great ideas work,” said Viviana Cataño, Program Manager at Revere CARES.

For more details and to complete the online application by Jan. 5, 2020, visit (http://tiny.cc/RevereMiniGrants2020). For assistance contact Viviana Cataño at [email protected]

K of C Food and Clothing Drive

The Revere Knights of Columbus are having a non-perishable food and clothing Drive on Saturday morning. 8:45 a.m. to noon 29 Central Ave. and looking for non-perishable food . Summer and winter clothing will also be collected . Also we’re having our $5,000 annual raffle as well as other cash prizes on Wednesday Dec. 4, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The cost is $50, and will include dinner. One does not have to be present to win. For more information contact John Verengia at 781-248-4868 or any other Knights of Columbus member. The raffle drawing.will be held at the Beachmont VFW 150 Bennington St.

K of C hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

This coming Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. the Revere Knights of Columbus will be hosting a special Guest Chef, Brother Patrick Keefe who will be making a full Thanksgiving turkey dinner with all the fixins’ with assistance of Chefs Ring and Brelsford. Since Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for all our blessings and The Knights will be dedicating their new Memorial Plaque, they are expanding our normal monthly dinner to Non-members. Please bring a family member or friend to our meeting for an additional $5.00 at 29 Central Ave. For more information contact John Verengia at 781-248-4868 or any other Knights of Columbus member. Dinner is at 6:30 and our Memorial plaque our Chaplain Fr. Dan will bless that evening

Boston Area Ice Rinks Opening for the Season

The Boston Area Ice Skating Rinks will open for public skating starting Friday, Nov. 29. The 2019-2020 Learn-To-Skate season has begun. Bay State Skating School is one of Greater Boston’s most established and popular skating programs.

Professional Instructors teach Recreational, Figure and Hockey Skating Skills to beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters ages 4 to 18. Students can wear either figure, recreational or hockey skates.

New and ongoing lessons are held at 11 Greater Boston Rink locations including Brookline/Cleveland Circle, Larz Anderson Park-Brookline, Cambridge, Medford, Newton-Brighton, Quincy, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, and Weymouth.

For over 50 years, our emphasis is on having fun while learning to skate. We’ve taught over 90,000 students to ice skate. Come skate and feel great!

For more information and to registration, visit www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org or call Bay State Skating School (781) 890-8480. Gift certificates available.

Local Scholars Begin Undergraduate Careers at Tufts University

Local students joined more than 1,600 undergraduate students from around the world as they begin their academic careers at Tufts University, located in Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts.

The university’s Class of 2023 includes:

Grace Fielding, Revere

Ruben Martinez, Revere

The incoming undergraduates continue to reflect Tufts selective admissions trend, with only 3,404, or 15 percent, of 22,766 applicants admitted.

International students comprise a record-setting 12.7 percent of the class, up from 11 percent last year, and hail from eighty-two countries. Students of color make up 37.8 percent of U.S. undergraduates. There are 176 students who are the first in their families to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

The Class of 2023 is one with many distinctions. For the first time in the history of the university, women enrolled in the School of Engineering make up more than 50 percent of the class. The School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts also set new enrollment records with seventy students pursuing the B.F.A. program, plus another forty-eight in the five-year SMFA at Tufts combined degree program.

In his remarks at matriculation, President Anthony P. Monaco assured students that they were “ready for the challenge” of Tufts.

“We see scholars motivated to learn and explore,” said Monaco. “We see artists and musicians on fire with creativity. We see entrepreneurs brimming with new ideas. We see leaders who turn challenges into opportunities. We see the qualities that bring life into this campus and light into this world. That’s why you’re here, and that’s why we chose you.”

Eversource Challenges Students to Take Part in Competition

Eversource invites Massachusetts students to demonstrate their energy efficiency knowledge by entering its seventh annual Eversource Challenge.

The competition promotes energy conservation, energy efficiency and sustainability and is open to kindergarten to high school students in Eversource’s Massachusetts electric service territory. Deadline for registration is March 17, 2020. All entries must be received or postmarked by March 27, 2020.

“Year after year, our students continue to amaze us with their creativity and innovative energy efficiency ideas,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “We are excited to kick off our seventh contest and look forward to receiving and reviewing this year’s projects.”

Students in Grades K-8 are assigned grade-specific challenges and asked to submit entries in the form of a poster (Grades K-2), a limerick (Grade 3), an outdoor billboard (Grade 4), a narrative and an image of an energy-saving super-hero (Grade 5), a letter to parents (Grade 6), a news article (Grade 7), or public service announcement (Grade 8).

Students competing in Grades 9-12 will create a persuasive image that advocates for an energy topic. Options include a short poem (125 words or less) or a cartoon strip (12 cells or less) that addresses energy efficiency, a renewable energy source, or environmental concern.

Eversource Challenge finalists in all categories and grade levels will be honored at a special awards ceremony in early May, and winners will receive Amazon® Gift Cards. All entries are judged on the use of accurate and scientific facts, creativity, readability, persuasiveness, originality, and appearance. Students’ submissions are judged against those from the same grade levels in their community.

For applications, guidelines and more information about the Eversource Challenge, visit www.eversourceinschool.com/challenge

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.7 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.4 million electric customers in 140 communities, 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,500 water customers in five communities. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA).

‘Antiques Roadshow’ In Boston on May 25

In search of America’s hidden treasures for the series’ 25th season, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ visits Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, May 25 as part of its 2020 Production Tour! PBS’s most-watched ongoing series celebrates this milestone with stops exclusively at distinctive, historic locations across the country.

“Holding events at these locations allows our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding an exciting depth to our show,” said Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Boston. And stay tuned, we’ll be revealing the historic location we’ve selected very soon!”

From each of the 2020 events, three episodes of ‘Roadshow‘ per city will be created for inclusion in the 17-time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 25th broadcast season, to air in 2021. Produced by WGBH Boston, Antiques Roadshow is seen by up to 8 million viewers each week. Antiques Roadshow airs locally Mondays at 8pm on WGBH 2.

Admission to Antiques Roadshow is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2020 Tour ticket entry process opens Tuesday, Nov. 12. To enter the random drawing for free tickets to a 2020 Roadshow event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.

Deadline for entries is Monday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.

And new this year, a small number of tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram and Twitter. Social media entries will be accepted for one month, with a deadline of Dec. 11, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2020 Tour Complete Rules page.

At each appraisal event, around 3,000 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. To see FAQs about Antiques Roadshow events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.