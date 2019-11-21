Council Votes Against Rotondo’s Request for Outside Investigation

The Revere City Council voted against a motion by Councillor-at-Large George Rotondo that Mayor Brian Arrigo request the State Police and/or the State Auditor investigate the policy and procedure regarding the release of information from the Revere Police Department.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, chair of the Legislative Affairs Committee, said that his committee had given the motion an unfavorable recommendation at an earlier sub-committee meeting Monday. Rotondo did not attend the sub-committee meeting.

The discussion of the motion during the Council meeting grew heated between Police Chief James Guido and Councillor Rotondo about the actual release of the specific document, relating to two different addresses in Revere, to the individual who had requested it.

“I don’t appreciate you attacking the Police Department and acting like there was some plot against you,” said Guido. “I would never allow that.”

Councillors Jessica Giannino, Patrick Keefe, Steven Morabito, John Powers, Anthony Zambuto, and Arthur Guinasso voted against the motion. Councillors Joanne McKenna, Charlie Patch, George Rotondo, and Dan Rizzo voted for the motion. Councillor Ira Novoselsky’s name was called during the roll call, but he did not vote on the matter.