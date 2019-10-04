2019 RHS Grad Killed in Rhode Island Shooting

Last spring Revere High School student Berta Perreira Roldan walked across the stage with her fellow classmates and graduated from high school — an event that is a milestone in any young person’s life.

After graduation Roldan got a job waitressing full-time at Kinsale in downtown Boston, enrolled in North Shore Community College and was on her way to a bright future.

Sadly, early Sunday morning Roldan was killed by a stray bullet police believe was intended for two other men lingering outside a nightclub in Providence, R.I.

According to reports Roldan was in Providence with friends and celebrating her 19th birthday. Police said Roldan were outside their car at 2 a.m. after the club closed and were checking social media when gunfire rang out down the street on Detroit Avenue in North Providence.

Roldan collapsed and another woman who was talking to two men outside the club up the street was also hit by a bullet. The second woman, Crystal Peloquin, 38, underwent surgery at a Rhode Island hospital and is expected to survive. Roldan and Peloquin did not know one another, according to police.

“She was a wonderful student with a bright future. Our hearts and prayers are with her family and friends in this very difficult time,” Revere Public Schools Superintendent Dianne Kelly said in a statement. “Counselors will be available to assist current students and recent graduates who may be struggling with this sudden loss.”

Rhode Island Police said detectives have some good leads, but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

A GoFundMe has been set up in her memory Roldan by Mario Pereira.

“Berta Maria Pereira Roldan was a radiant, ambitious and fun-loving young woman,” wrote Pereira. “A loving daughter, a sister, and a best friend to all. She excelled as a high school graduate, and was looked up to by many. Sadly she was taken from us all, and it has affected the hearts of all. This GoFundMe is in aid of our family in funeral and memorial costs.We greatly thank you for any contribution for our beloved Berta.”

As of Tuesday the fundraising page had already received $2,000 over its $13,000 goal.

Tributes from her friends in Revere have been pouring in on the fundraising page.

“Berta was a special person to me as she was to many of us,” wrote Ariella Jerezano. “I will continue to do my best in the name of Berta. I love you and miss you . My condolences to everyone going through this. It’s a very hard time, but she would want us to stay strong for her.”

Donations to help the family can be made by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/berta-quotbird039squot-world.