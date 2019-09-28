News Briefs

City Designated as a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Community

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo announced this week that the City of Revere has received designation as an Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Community by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for its completion of the Community Resiliency Building planning process. As a MVP Community, the City is now eligible to apply for MVP Action Grants, and positions itself to receive increased state funding opportunities to pursue strategies to combat climate change.

“As a coastal community, it is imperative we remain proactive with our state and regional partners to help make our community more resilient. A top priority for me is making sure we’re doing what we can to protect our residents and the neighborhoods we know are most vulnerable to flooding” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Thanks to the support of the Baker Administration and Secretary Theoharides, we can now pursue and implement resiliency measures to ensure we are prepared for the inevitable impacts of climate change.”

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides acknowledged the City’s MVP designation, “I want to commend your community’s dedication to climate change resiliency and I look forward to watching as the City of Revere continues its efforts to plan and implement priority climate adaptation strategies.”

The first MVP Action Grant the City is pursuing is to conduct a coastal resilience feasibility study for the Point of Pines and Riverside area to investigate strategies to make this neighborhood more resilient to climate change. A community meeting will be held at the Point of Pines Yacht Club Thursday, September 26, at 6:00 p.m. to gather residents’ feedback to incorporate into the grant application.

New Incentive For Passengers Who Take Water Transportation to Logan Airport

Passengers who take water transportation to Boston Logan International Airport will now get priority access at the airport security line. This new incentive is part of Massport’s commitment to encourage more passengers to use High Occupancy Vehicles (HOVs) to the airport and reduce congestion.

Under the plan announced during the Massport Board of Directors’ monthly meeting, passengers who take the MBTA ferry or water taxi service to the Logan Airport Boat Dock will be given a “Ticket to Skip” pass when they board a free Logan Airport shuttle to the terminals. The orange ticket must be presented to the security checkpoint staff in order to get preferred lane access and move ahead of the line. The MBTA ferry and the water taxis run year round and serve the Boston waterfront as well as Hingham and Hull.

This new incentive program builds on the success of the Back Bay Logan Express (LEX), which was the first HOV service to provide the airport security priority access to passengers. Since the passenger perk began on May 1st, total ridership of Back Bay LEX has more than doubled to nearly 98,000, from over 45,000 during the same 4-month period last year. The fee was also reduced and a ride from Back Bay to Logan is now $3, and FREE from Logan to Back Bay.

Logan Express offers four suburban locations in Braintree, Framingham, Woburn, and Peabody. By next year, LEX service will also be available for commuters at North Station with connections to the MBTA’s Green and Orange lines, and the Commuter Rail. Other LEX locations are also being considered. Massport’s goal is to double HOV ridership to 4 million annually.

For more information on the various ways how to get to and from Logan, please go to www.massport.com/logan-airport/to-from-logan/.

Bridge Paving Work Resumes at Copeland Circle

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced there will be varying overnight lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound in the area of Route 60 (Copeland Circle) during overnight hours through October 2019.

These overnight lane closures will take place each night from 8 p.m., through 5 a.m. the following morning, and are necessary in order to allow crews to safely and effectively carry out bridge milling and paving operations.

This work is part of the final construction activities associated with a $23 million project to upgrade the section of Route 1 from Route 99 in Malden to Route 16 in Chelsea.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency situation.

For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Saadoun of Revere Enrolls as Student at Lasell University

Fouad Saadoun of Revere became a Fashion Design and Production student at Lasell University this fall.

Saadoun joins more than 580 new students at the University.

Lasell University is an independent coeducational university that emphasizes a combination of immersive learning and social and civic responsibility in both its graduate and undergraduate programs. Established in 1851, the institution is located on a 54-acre campus adjacent to a hub of professional and educational opportunities in Greater Boston. The University’s faculty practitioners offer rich industry expertise across more than 50 academic programs in areas including athletic training, business, criminal justice, health sciences, information technology, fashion, and hospitality management. A model for intergenerational learning, the campus includes two early learning centers and Lasell Village, the first-of-its-kind, university-sponsored continuing care retirement community with a learning mandate that has drawn international attention.

Reyes Graduates Basic Military Training

U.S. Air Force Airman Bryan D. Reyes graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Reyes is the son of Fransheiska Sotomayor and Neury Castillo of Revere, Massachusetts. He is the brother of Daniel Reyes, Shaneury Castillo and Neury Castillo Jr. of Revere.

The airman is a 2019 graduate of SeaCoast School, Revere.

MCU Announces Free Financial Education Seminar Series

Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union, is pleased to announce the continuation of Metro’s complimentary financial education seminar series focusing on investments and homebuying. The seminars will be held Sept. 25–Nov. 12 at Metro branches and other convenient locations. A component of Metro’s ongoing financial education programming, the seminar series provides in-class instruction and activities to credit union and community members throughout the area. By continuing to host financial education seminars, the credit union demonstrates its commitment to providing the services and tools individuals need to feel more informed and confident in their financial decisions.

The Social Security seminar will discuss the “rules of the road” for receiving Social Security benefits, ways to maximize benefits, the future of Social Security, and setting up a retirement income stream. Multiple First Time Homebuyer seminars will educate participants on homebuying basics, financing options, and the step-by-step process—from pre-approval through closing.

“The seminar series has been a great success, and we are very excited to continue our robust financial wellness programing throughout the remainder of 2019,” says Charlene Bauer, Chief Development Officer, SVP Outreach and Advocacy. “These events demonstrate our dedication to educating our members and the community about a variety of financial topics. Purchasing a home and retiring from the workforce are major milestones in a person’s life, and it’s important to approach these landmark financial occasions with knowledge and support.”

For a full schedule of seminars, please visit metrocu.org/about/events.

In addition to the seminar series, Metro offers free financial wellness resources year-round on MetroCU.org, in partnership with the leading education technology company EverFi, Inc. MoneySense is an online program featuring short, interactive financial education courses to help users manage their money and prepare for a secure financial future. The program features interactive courses designed for different age groups, from grade school courses designed to teach financial literacy in a child’s cognitive development, to adult programming focused on financing higher education, home ownership, retirement, and more.