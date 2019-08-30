Dance Revolution With Erika is Celebrating 10 Years of Dance

Erika DiCicco, owner of Dance Revolution with Erika (DRWE), celebrated 10 years in business. The following is her reflection on this milestone:

“I can still remember my first pair of dance shoes, first dance recital, first dance competition. Dance has molded me into the person I am and I am grateful for all that it has given to me. My dream has always been to teach dance and choreograph pieces that are inspiring to everyone.

Ten years ago I opened Dance Revolution with Erika and my dream came true. These past years have been amazing and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.

Over the decade DRWE dancers have done amazing things. Because of dance, friendships were formed and a family was created.

The DRWE Dance Family consists of an amazing group of dancers, and a staff dedicated to teaching the art of dance. We have accomplished so many things over the past 10 years.

Our Studio, Dance Revolution, has won numerous awards for both choreography and technique at regional and national competitions.

Our classes range from Tiny Tot Dancers, to Recreational Dance Classes, to The DRWE Dance Team. We offer various styles of dance for all age groups, many workshops, talent showcases and so much more.

DRWE is very active in the community and has participated in many charity events. We have performed at Community Centers, local events, festivals and at the Fishermans Feast in the North End. DRWE dancers were so successful at raising money at Dana Farber’s Dance-A-Thon last year, they were invited to dance at the 2019 Scooperbowl at Government Center. DRWE dancers have danced down Main Street USA in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and we look forward to doing it once again this December.

We can’t wait to start the new dance year and we want you to be a part of our Dance Family!

Please call 781-953-2146 or email [email protected] with any questions.”