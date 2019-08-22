News Briefs

Ballot Positions

Election commissioner Diane R. Colella has announced ballot positions for Councillor-at-Large and Ward 6 City Councillor for the Sept. 10 preliminary election. The ballot positions that were drawn last Friday are as follows:

Councillors At Large

1 Jessica Ann Giannino

2 Richard R. Ireton

3 Robert Capoccia

4 Dimple J. Rana

5 Philip Joseph Russo

6 Kevin Sanchez

7 George J. Rotondo

8 Brian P. Vesce

9 John R. Correggio

10 Steven Morabito

11 Anthony T. Zambuto

12 Gerry Visconti

13 Wayne D. Rose

Ward 6 Councillor

1 Nicholas Moulaison, Sr.

2 Richard Joseph Serino

3 Francis C. Sarro

13th Annual Revere Beach Memorial Sept. 15

The Annual Revere Beach Memorial is a candlelight vigil for families and friends who wish to remember a loved one that lost their life due to an overdose. The Revere CARES Coalition and the City of Revere are again organizing this touching event for Sunday, Sept. 15, at the DCR William G. Reinstein Bandstand on Revere Beach (rain or shine). The event begins at sunset, approximately 7 p.m., and will end around 8 p.m.. Individuals can register a name to be read by contacting Revere CARES at 781-485-6440 before 3 PM on Sunday the 15th or arriving between 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. on the night of the event.

Participants are invited to bring a photo of their loved one to be placed on the remembrance table or boards.

The program of the memorial consists of an introduction, inspirational readings/poems, lighting of candles, reading of names of those being remembered with a fire bell after each name, closing remarks, the Serenity Prayer, and music on the beach.

The memorial arose due to the work of the former Revere CARES Coalition’s Opiates Task Force which in 2005 documented the depth and breadth of the Oxycontin and heroin problem in the community. The task force formed an action plan which City of Revere officials, Revere CARES staff, volunteers, and community partners have been working to fulfill. The Revere Beach Memorial event was developed by a group of family members who lost a loved one to a substance use disorder. These community members and coalition volunteers comprise the event’s planning committee.

Money raised by the planning committee for the Revere Beach Memorial Fund will be used to help cover the costs of this annual event, support local addiction treatment programs, and provide educational scholarships to Revere High School students impacted by substance use disorders. The first Revere Beach Memorial Scholarship was bestowed upon a graduating RHS student in 2012 and will be given to a graduating senior each year for the foreseeable future. Donations can be sent to Viviana Catano at the address below. Checks should be made payable to the Revere Beach Memorial Fund:

Revere Beach Memorial Fund

c/o Revere CARES Coalition

300 Ocean Avenue

Revere, MA 02151

Learn to Skate Classes Offered at 11 Greater Boston Rinks

The 2019-2020 skating season is about to begin. Bay State Skating School is one of Greater Boston’s most established and popular skating programs. We are celebrating over 50 YEARS of teaching children in the Greater Boston area!

Professional Instructors teach Recreational, Figure and Hockey Skating Skills to the beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters. Students can wear either figure, recreational or hockey skates.

New FALL lessons begin in September. Lessons are held at 11 Greater Boston Rink locations including; Brookline-Cleveland Circle, Larz Anderson/Brookline, Cambridge, Medford, Newton-Brighton, Quincy, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, and Weymouth.

Our emphasis is on having fun while learning to skate. Enjoy a fun filled series of lessons, where children learn the basic skills of ice skating. We have taught over 90,000 students to ice skate. Come skate and feel great!

For more information and to registration, visit www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org or call Bay State Skating School (781) 890-8480.

Ward 4 Community Meetings

Councilor Patrick Keefe is pleased to announce continued Ward 4 Community Meetings.

The following is his statement about the community meeting. “Our committee is focused on continuing to bring city hall to the residents and have their concerns heard, As always direct communication and collaboration works best. I think the ability to meet with residents face to face will not only give them the opportunity to be heard but also bring the community even closer together and give everyone a form of inclusion. I am happy to announce that Saturday Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. will be our committee’s third quarter community meeting at Luberto’s Bakery on Broadway. We look forward to seeing everyone for an informative gathering.”