Price Rite Marketplace Presents Check to Greater Boston Food Bank

Team members from Price Rite Marketplace present a check for $57,737 to representatives from The Greater Boston Food Bank on Thursday, June 13, from funds raised during the supermarket‚Äôs annual Check-Out Hunger fundraising campaign in Massachusetts. During the months of November and December 2018, 65 Price Rite Marketplace stores throughout Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia banded together to collect donations at checkout, raising over $190,000 for food banks across nine states to support the fight against hunger. The supermarket brand has raised over $1.8 million, since 2002, for the Check-Out Hunger initiative. Price Rite Marketplace stores that contributed to The Greater Boston Food Bank donation include Brockton, Chicopee, Fall River, Hyde Park, Lynn, New Bedford, Pittsfield, Revere, Seekonk, Springfield, Stoughton, Swansea, West Springfield, Westfield and Worcester, locations. Price Rite Marketplace of Fall River was the top fundraising store in Massachusetts, raising more than $17,000 during the campaign.