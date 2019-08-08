News Briefs

Arrigo Launches Mobile City Hall

Mayor Brian Arrigo announced the official launch of Mobile City Hall, the City of Revere’s latest initiative to make interacting with city government more accessible and convenient for residents. Mobile City Hall, a retrofitted passenger van, will be in a different neighborhood each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-2 p.m. and will make house calls. With the support of Revere 311 staff, residents can pay city bills, apply for licenses and receive any service offered on Revere.org without having to visit City Hall.

“With the launch of our new and improved Revere.org, and today with Mobile City Hall, we’re continuing to modernize and professionalize the way our residents can interact with their city government,” Mayor Arrigo said. “Revere residents deserve the very best in city services and we’re proud to now bring them directly to their neighborhoods and doorsteps.”

Mobile City Hall made its official debut at last week’s International Sand Sculpting Festival and Revere’s National Night Out on Aug. 6, and will be present at community events throughout the year. The Mobile City Hall schedule will be kept updated on Twitter @mobilecityhall, and at Revere.org/mobilecityhall.

Mobile City Hall can also be booked from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays to provide services to residents at their home. To book an appointment, residents can email [email protected] with contact information, requested time and desired service.

‘Little Free Libraries’

The City of Revere is participating in the world’s largest free library network, and installing “Little Free Libraries” across the community where residents can take a book to read or leave one for someone else to find.

Originating in the Shirley Avenue neighborhood, the first two libraries were installed last year and quickly became a popular hit. Community leaders and city staff collaborated to expand the program city wide and increase book access for every neighborhood. Following a series of public meetings, the location of the Little Free Libraries have been determined and designed by creative residents to represent each neighborhood.

“We are excited to see residents interact with the Little Free Libraries” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “We encourage residents to participate in the stewardship of the program by donating books at a location near you and help inspire a love for reading to all.”

The City of Revere will hold a brief ceremony at Gibson Park to officially welcome the libraries to the community this Thursday, Aug. 8t at 4 p.m.

City to Observe National Purple Heart Day

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo and Revere’s Veterans department will observe National Purple Heart Day with a ceremony designating a pair of parking spaces at Revere City Hall reserved exclusively for military veterans and Purple Heart recipients. The ceremony will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 3:30 p.m. near the Hyde Street entrance to City Hall.

National Purple Heart Day is observed on Aug. 7 of each year as a time to honor military members who were wounded or lost their lives on the battlefield while in service to the United States.

The Purple Heart medal was created on August 7, 1782 by then Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army George Washington. Originally known as the Badge of Military Merit, it is estimated that some 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded. Qualifications for the Medal now include acts of bravery and valor as prisoners of war and while fighting domestic terror.

The City Council in April approved the designation of parking spaces reserved for veterans as a sign of respect and appreciation for service to the nation. The two spaces are brightly visible, with the Purple Heart space featuring the familiar heart-shaped purple medal, gold border, and the profile of George Washington. The Veterans’ space features a blue star on a white field surrounded by a red border. The work was completed by Maxwell Hill, a Lynn street-artist.

Mayor Brian Arrigo commended the Council’s action that recognized veterans. “We are privileged that men and women across this country enlist in the military to protect our freedoms, and we owe them a continuing debt after they come home,” said the Mayor. “Finding a convenient parking space is one of life’s simple pleasures, and we are glad to provide that for our veterans.”

The Womens Auxiliary of the Beachmont VFW will host a Purple Heart Dinner at the Club on Wednesday night.

Red Sox Invite RHS Students to Spend Their Summer at Fenway Park

For less than the cost of a movie ticket, Revere High School students can enjoy the magic of Boston Red Sox baseball at Fenway Park this summer. The Red Sox are offering young fans affordable tickets to games through the team’s Student 9’s program, which provides high school and college students the opportunity to purchase $9 tickets with a valid student ID at every home game.

“We continuously look to provide greater access to Fenway Park for young fans, and our Student 9’s program offers both native and visiting students from around the New England the opportunity to share in the exhilaration of attending a Red Sox game within a student’s budget,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy. “Students can come to a game at Fenway Park for less than the price of a movie ticket with minimal advance planning. By offering the student community the lowest priced tickets at the ballpark, we hope to instill our love for the sport and memorable experiences for this next generation of Red Sox fans.”

Student 9’s are the lowest-priced tickets at Fenway Park and provide access with guaranteed standing room tickets and the potential for an upgrade pending availability. As a member of the program, students can also enjoy invitations to exclusive student events including a post-game “Deck Party” atop the Sam Deck, complete with music, re-opened concessions and more.

High school and collegiate fans can register to receive student offers by visiting redsox.com/student or text ‘students’ to the Red Sox at 23215 to sign up for alerts at any time.

Student tickets will be delivered to mobile devices or available through the MLB Ballpark App. Students can scan their ticket directly from their phone when they arrive at the ballpark gates and are asked to bring their student ID for verification to gain entry.

The Student 9’s program is a part of the Red Sox Fan and Youth initiative which aims to provide greater access to Red Sox games, enhance kids experiences at Fenway Park, and celebrate and strengthen the game of baseball in the community. For the full details on the Student 9’s program, please visit redsox.com/student.