Police Briefs 06-12-2019

11 Johns Arrested in Prostitution Sting

Revere Police arrested 11 persons, nine from outside Revere, following an investigation that targeted individuals soliciting women to engage in sexual conduct for a fee.

The Revere business community cooperated with the Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau during the investigation.

“Prostitution is not a victimless crime,” said Revere Police Chief James Guido. “Women involved in these matters are often the victims of human trafficking, suffer from drug addiction and have been the victims of many types of abuse. Those that patronize this underground commercial sex economy should be held accountable.”

Revere’s growing hotel business was a factor in conducting the investigation. Mayor Brian M. Arrigo praised the police for effort.

“As Revere’s economy continues to grow, the Revere Police Department will take a pro-active approach to keep Revere a safe place to live, work, and visit,” said Mayor Arrigo.

Chief James R. Guido added “The Revere Police will send a strong message that this type of crime will not be tolerated in our City. Women involved in these matters are often the victims of human trafficking, suffer from drug addiction and have been the victims of many types of abuse. We want to make it well known that if you come to Revere to engage in this crime, you will be arrested.”

Police Investigate Robbery

Police are skeptical, but are investigating a robbery that allegedly occurred near Shirley Avenue where a man said he was dragged into a basement, given an injection into his neck and then robbed of $1,000.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on May 31, and police are having trouble corroborating many parts of the story.

The man said he was dragged into a basement, and then injected with a needle in the neck. Doctors reports are not exactly matching up with that, but police are on the case.

Two Arrested in Oui

Revere Police arrested two individuals on June 2 for a motor vehicle accident that drew a crowd, and some trouble.

When police arrived about 10:35 p.m., there had been an accident and a crowd was gathering. As police investigated, the passenger of the vehicle was belligerent and interfering with the situation.

When a State Trooper arrived, the passenger assaulted the Trooper.

Mirna Rodriguez, 39, of Lynn, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.

Henry Gaitan, 24, of Lynn, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with police business and assault and battery on a police officer.

Box Truck Accident

Revere Police ended up arresting one man that became belligerent as police tried to discern what happened with an accident on Tuscano Avenue.

Around 3:55 p.m. on June 1, police reported to a vehicle accident where a man driving a box truck hit a parked car. Once police arrived, he had tried to park the truck between two houses and hide it. It also did not have a license plate.

As police investigated, the man became very uncooperative.

He had to be arrested in the end.

Jean Benoit, 34, of Everett, was charged with falsifying an RMV document, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.