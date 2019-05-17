Dedicated Leader – EBNHC CEO Manny Lopes Elected Chair of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation announced that President and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Manny Lopes has been elected chair of its Board of Directors.

Lopes joined the Foundation board in 2016. In the chair role, he succeeds Philip W. Johnston, a state and national leader on health and human services policy.

“I look forward to leading the Foundation board as chair and continuing to collaborate with my fellow board members, Foundation president Audrey Shelto, and partners in the community as we work to expand access to health care for our most vulnerable residents,” said Lopes. “Our newest board members add tremendous expertise in behavioral health treatment and health care policy. Their service on the board will further enable the Foundation to meet its mission to broaden coverage and reduce barriers to care at a time when systemic challenges continue to threaten access to quality health care.”

Anyone involved in the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center knows that Manny Lopes is a dedicated leader and one of the most recognizable figures in and around town.

So it came as no surprise when Lopes took over the helm as President and CEO of EBNHC after his mentor Jack Cradock retired.

Lopes’ ascension is a story that embodies EBNHC’s mission and commitment to the community.

More than two decades ago, Lopes joined the health center as an 18-year-old researcher, working with Dr. Jim Taylor on a blood pressure study. In the ensuing years, Lopes went on to hold positions in the Human Resource and Operations Departments. Lopes later served as the Health Center’s Vice President and Chief Information Officer, providing organizational vision and leadership with an eye for technology and collaborative innovation.

Lopes has served as CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center since 2012 and as its president since 2015.

Last year Lopes added another career milestone to his resume when Mayor Martin Walsh announced the appointment of Lopes as the Chair of Boston’s Board of Health. The Board of Health is the seven-member governing body that oversees the work of the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC). Lopes succeeds Francis Doyle, who stepped down in October from the Board to assume a leadership role within the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Lopes attended Lesley University School of Management and has a master’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University’s Graduate School of Business.

In 2010, Lopes assumed the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer and began working closely with former EBNHC President and CEO Jack Cradock as part of the Health Center’s strategic succession plan.

The mission of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation is to expand access to health care for low-income and vulnerable individuals and families in the Commonwealth. The Foundation was founded in 2001 with an initial endowment from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. It operates separately from the company and is governed by its own Board of Directors.